The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Fintech Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Professional Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors
Built Technologies, the “fastest growing” construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built “drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Canadian Fintech Nuvei Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Paya
Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, and Paya Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYA), a provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions in the U.S., announced that they have “entered into a definitive agreement whereby Nuvei will acquire Paya in an all-cash transaction at USD $9.75 per share for total consideration of approximately $1.3 billion.”
crowdfundinsider.com
TMX Group Announces Strategic Investment in VettaFi
TMX Group Limited announced that it has made a strategic investment in VettaFi Holdings LLC, a US-based, privately owned data, analytics, indexing, digital distribution, and thought leadership company. VettaFi cultivates a data-driven platform, “built to empower and educate the modern financial advisor, asset manager and institutional investor.” TMX Group has...
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
9 of the fastest-growing industries to start a business, according to the founders of Ritual, Feed, and Kaiyo
Founders surveyed by Insider said AI technology, healthcare, wellness, and cannabis were among the industries poised to gain market value in 2023.
The biggest investing trends to bet on in 2023
2022 was the worst year for the stock market since the Great Recession. Even though we’re continuing to operate in uncertainty, there’s hope for investors seeking positive returns in 2023. Fortune’s Quarterly Investment Guide, released this morning, shows that there’s some light at the end of the tunnel...
Why great managers are the best answer to the labor shortage, according to BCG’s research
What makes a good manager? New research from BCG decodes the DNA of great people managers.
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: New success metrics, M&A timeline, 5 cloud trends for 2023
Setting aside the legions of investors keeping their powder dry, is your yearly revenue growing faster than the inflation rate? What percentage of your sales team has experience working during a downturn?. Amidst the angst, there’s some good news: Investors are adjusting expectations to meet the new reality, which means...
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend
Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers.
maritime-executive.com
Flexport Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce, Hires More Engineers
Flexport, the digital freight-forwarding trendsetter, plans to lay off 20 percent of its workforce due to the downturn in the ocean freight business. The company staffed up during the shipping booma of 2021-2022, but it now finds itself "overstaffed in a variety of roles" as the industry returns to normal levels of trade.
crowdfundinsider.com
iCapital, an Alternative Online Investment Provider, Boosts Employee Count by 100
ICapital has announced that it will hire 100 employees for the company’s offices in New York, Greenwich, and Lisbon. Capital touted that it is bucking the layoff trend. Capital said the increasing number of employees is due to growing demand from high-net-worth investors seeking alternative investments like private firms, hedge fund offerings and more.
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
Data and Integration Push Evolving CFO Role Beyond ‘Bean Counters’
Holistic business planning and digital tools are increasingly evolving the responsibilities of finance teams. This, as macroeconomic-driven headwinds create friction points and prompt organizations to turn to more centralized and streamlined strategies for their working capital and spending needs. PYMNTS recently sat down with Kevin Held, CFO at cloud-based treasury...
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
Millennial founder who sold her fintech to JPMorgan for $175M is now being sued for allegedly inventing 4 million customers
Charlie Javice launched Frank six years ago to help students grappling with the soaring cost of college tuition to afford higher education, but Chase alleges 93% of her customers were fictitious.
PRT Expands Executive Leadership Team with Two New Hires
VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- PRT Growing Services Ltd., North America’s premier producer of container-grown forest seedlings, announced today two strategic additions to its executive leadership team, with Collin Phillip joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer and Marlene Higgins as Chief People Officer. Both hires bring extensive leadership experience and will help position PRT for its next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005920/en/ Collin Phillip serving as PRT’s new Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
AXA XL welcomes new Hull and Inland Marine hires in the Americas
NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL welcomed three new colleagues to its. as Associate Underwriter, Inland Marine. said, "We're excited to attract top marine underwriting talent like Jonathan and Carol. It's equally as exciting to see growth opportunities in the marine market gain the attention of AXA XL's deep bench of underwriting talent like Cyrus, who is joining us from our Environmental insurance business."
