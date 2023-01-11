ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Can Nebraska Make The National Title Game Next Season?

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports put out an article yesterday where he listed five teams that had losing records in 2022 that might be capable of making the national title game in 2023, ala TCU. TCU had a 5-7 record in 2021, and in 2022 played Georgia for the national...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete

Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB Trounces Penn State 80-51

Penn State scored first after a Sam Haiby turnover. Jaz Shelley made sure she was not shut out two games in a row as she hit a three on her first shot (3-2 Neb). Penn State is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers and they are doing that to Nebraska early. After two Lion free throws the score stagnated at 4-3 (PSU) for over 2 1⁄2 minutes.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Huskers fall 76-50 to Illinois

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team suffered a tough setback Tuesday night at home in a 76-50 defeat at home to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Huskers ended the game on a 17-1 run by the Illini with a 4:43 scoring drought. Sam Griesel led Nebraska in scoring with...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?

Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

BOOM!!!!!!!!!! STANFORD TRANSFER OT WALTER ROUSE IS N!!!!!!!!!

ARE YOU EXCITED?????? I'M EXCITED!!!!! CAN'T YOU TELL BY ALL CAPS?????. This is a pickup of gargantuan proportions! Nebraska landed the services of transfer offensive tackle Walter Rouse Wednesday night! Walter played his first three seasons at Stanford & was highly regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the country! You can tell I'm enthusiastic by the exclamation marks!
LINCOLN, NE
WCIA

Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti

WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham. The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Avery Jones flips commitment from Illinois to Auburn

WCIA — One of Illinois football’s top commits in the transfer portal for next season is heading to Auburn instead. Avery Jones announced Tuesday he has flipped his commitment from the Illini to the Tigers, after the Eastern Carolina offensive lineman originally pledged to play for Illinois last month. Jones plays center and was a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
WAND TV

New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
DECATUR, IL
KETV.com

Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week

OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
OMAHA, NE
arthurgraphic.com

Birkey’s Farm Store names Brady Foster as the next company president

CHAMPAIGN, IL – Birkey’s Farm Store, Inc., a 100% employee-owned business with locations in Illinois and Indiana, is proud to announce that Brady Foster assumed the role of President on January 1, 2023. Over the past 15 years with Birkey’s, Brady has held leadership positions at both the dealership level and corporate level.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WOWT

Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill

A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
OMAHA, NE

