Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Huskers land former Stanford OT Walter RouseThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Corn Nation
Can Nebraska Make The National Title Game Next Season?
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports put out an article yesterday where he listed five teams that had losing records in 2022 that might be capable of making the national title game in 2023, ala TCU. TCU had a 5-7 record in 2021, and in 2022 played Georgia for the national...
Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete
Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
Ty Rodgers gets confidence booster in win at Nebraska: “It was huge for me”
LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — Ty Rodgers didn’t stuff the stat sheet at Nebraska Tuesday night but Illinois head coach Brad Underwood raved about his highly touted freshman wing in the postgame press conference. Underwood opened up his time at the mic talking about Rodgers’ impact on the game, grabbing seven rebounds (four offensive) in 16 […]
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB Trounces Penn State 80-51
Penn State scored first after a Sam Haiby turnover. Jaz Shelley made sure she was not shut out two games in a row as she hit a three on her first shot (3-2 Neb). Penn State is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers and they are doing that to Nebraska early. After two Lion free throws the score stagnated at 4-3 (PSU) for over 2 1⁄2 minutes.
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Huskers games, dates, opponents
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Cornhuskers games, dates, opponentsAug. 31 vs. Minnesota Sept. 9 at Colorado Sept. 16 vs. Northern Illinois Sept. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech Sept. 30 vs. Michigan Oct. 7 at Illinois Oct. 14 Idle Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern Oct. 28 vs. Purdue Nov. 4 at Michigan State Nov. 11 ...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Huskers fall 76-50 to Illinois
The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team suffered a tough setback Tuesday night at home in a 76-50 defeat at home to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Huskers ended the game on a 17-1 run by the Illini with a 4:43 scoring drought. Sam Griesel led Nebraska in scoring with...
Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?
Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
Meet the Illini's 2023 early enrollees: 15 players expected to join Illini this week
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football will officially welcome more than half of its Class of 2023 recruiting haul to the program this week with 15 players enrolling at the university this week. Illini head coach Bret Bielema has lobbied for as many signees as possible to enroll early so they...
Corn Nation
BOOM!!!!!!!!!! STANFORD TRANSFER OT WALTER ROUSE IS N!!!!!!!!!
ARE YOU EXCITED?????? I'M EXCITED!!!!! CAN'T YOU TELL BY ALL CAPS?????. This is a pickup of gargantuan proportions! Nebraska landed the services of transfer offensive tackle Walter Rouse Wednesday night! Walter played his first three seasons at Stanford & was highly regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the country! You can tell I'm enthusiastic by the exclamation marks!
Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti
WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham. The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced […]
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on top OL transfer target
Nebraska football recruiting efforts took a very big hit on Tuesday night. In fact, it’s safe to say that the hit the Huskers took was the biggest loss of the Matt Rhule era. At least when it comes to adding new players. Nebraska football recruiting thought it was going...
Avery Jones flips commitment from Illinois to Auburn
WCIA — One of Illinois football’s top commits in the transfer portal for next season is heading to Auburn instead. Avery Jones announced Tuesday he has flipped his commitment from the Illini to the Tigers, after the Eastern Carolina offensive lineman originally pledged to play for Illinois last month. Jones plays center and was a […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Champaign makes Orkin’s list of the worst bedbug cities in the US
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
KETV.com
Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week
OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
KETV.com
Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
arthurgraphic.com
Birkey’s Farm Store names Brady Foster as the next company president
CHAMPAIGN, IL – Birkey’s Farm Store, Inc., a 100% employee-owned business with locations in Illinois and Indiana, is proud to announce that Brady Foster assumed the role of President on January 1, 2023. Over the past 15 years with Birkey’s, Brady has held leadership positions at both the dealership level and corporate level.
WOWT
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
Comments / 0