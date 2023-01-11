ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burning Man Latest Foe of ‘Green Energy' Project in Nevada

Add Burning Man to the list of plaintiffs challenging one of the growing number of “green energy” projects in the works in Nevada. Lithium mines aimed at boosting production of electric vehicle batteries and geothermal power plants that tap underground water to produce renewable energy are at various stages of planning and development in the nation’s top gold mining state.
NEVADA STATE
Wisconsin Gov. Bans TikTok on State Devices

Wisconsin on Thursday became the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes amid a push for a federal ban and after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular, Chinese-owned social media app. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers...
WISCONSIN STATE
Images Show Scene of Fire at La Salle Chemical Plant

A massive fire and possible explosion at a chemical building sent smoke billowing into the air in La Salle, Illinois Wednesday. According to La Salle police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an "explosion" occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department of the Carus Chemical Plant, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.
LASALLE, IL
Biden's Delaware Home Becomes Focus of Documents Drama

It's President Joe Biden's refuge from Washington — a place that's part home office, part Sunday family dinner venue, a safe place for his treasured 1967 Corvette and a makeshift campaign studio during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, is coming under fresh scrutiny as a...
WILMINGTON, DE
Illinois Passes Bill Guaranteeing Paid Leave for All Workers

The Illinois General Assembly passed the “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” this week, guaranteeing workers can earn up to 40 hours of paid leave per year. Under the terms of the bill, full and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year, and that time off can be carried over if it isn’t all used.
ILLINOIS STATE
Wisconsin Republicans Block ‘Conversion Therapy' Ban

Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor's...
WISCONSIN STATE
Assault Weapon Ban

Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday have approved a new law that will ban the sale, manufacture and ownership of assault weapons beginning in Jan. 2024, a move applauded by gun control groups and vehemently opposed by conservative groups.
ILLINOIS STATE
