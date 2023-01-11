Read full article on original website
Burning Man Latest Foe of ‘Green Energy' Project in Nevada
Add Burning Man to the list of plaintiffs challenging one of the growing number of “green energy” projects in the works in Nevada. Lithium mines aimed at boosting production of electric vehicle batteries and geothermal power plants that tap underground water to produce renewable energy are at various stages of planning and development in the nation’s top gold mining state.
Daylight Saving Time 2023: When it Starts, Ends and What to Know
Not long ago, in early November, clocks fell back one hour, reverting to standard time as winter neared and ending the period of daylight saving time for 2022. Soon, another change is set to take place as several states, including Illinois, spring forward to return to daylight saving time. That...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Experts Brace for Potential Surge of New Variant
Will the new XBB.1.5 variant continue rising in the Chicago area?. Experts weigh in on what the Midwest can expect with the highly-contagious strain already making up a majority of cases in the Northeast. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Will XBB.1.5...
Wisconsin Gov. Bans TikTok on State Devices
Wisconsin on Thursday became the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes amid a push for a federal ban and after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular, Chinese-owned social media app. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers...
Brian Urlacher Suing Texas Hair Transplant Clinic, Says They Used His Story Without Permission
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher is suing a Texas-based hair transplant company, claiming it used his personal hair transplant story in a post on its website without his permission. Attorneys for Urlacher have recently filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County against Houston Hair Transplant Center. “The...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Symptoms of New ‘Kraken' COVID Variant and More
Are symptoms of a new variant informally nicknamed the "kraken" variant different from previous strains?. What to know as the new variant quickly rises to dominance. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Are Symptoms of the ‘Kraken' Variant Different From Other COVID...
‘Do NOT Touch': What's That Green Stuff Raining Down in La Salle? Officials Explain
A green substance started covering windshields and vehicles around La Salle, Illinois, Wednesday following a massive fire at a chemical plant in the area and officials are warning residents and drivers not to touch it. The LaSalle Police Department released a statement telling residents in the area of the blaze...
Background Check Missed Trooper's Red Flags Before Killing Teen's Family in California
A background investigator failed to check a would-be trooper's mental health history, allowing him to be hired for the Virginia State Police the year before he sexually extorted and kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and killed three members of her family in California, officials said. Col. Gary Settle, the Virginia State...
Images Show Scene of Fire at La Salle Chemical Plant
A massive fire and possible explosion at a chemical building sent smoke billowing into the air in La Salle, Illinois Wednesday. According to La Salle police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an "explosion" occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department of the Carus Chemical Plant, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.
Illinois Resident Wins $1 Million on Lucky Day Lotto With Ticket Purchased Online
While it may not have been the historic Mega Millions jackpot, one lucky Illinois resident is now a millionaire thanks to winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot with a ticket purchased online. The lucky player secured the jackpot by matching all five numbers in the Lucky Day Lotto evening drawing...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
Officials Urge La Salle Residents Not to Touch Green Substance Released During Fire
La Salle officials are telling residents not to touch a green-colored substance that was released into the area during a massive fire at a chemical building in the southwest Chicago suburb. According to La Salle police, an "oxidizer" that appears green color was released during a fire at a and...
Pritzker: Sheriffs Not Enforcing Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Guilty of ‘Political Grandstanding'
A group of sheriffs from across Illinois have said that they do not intend to enforce portions of the state’s new assault weapons ban, a stance that does not sit well with Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker, who signed the bill into law on Tuesday, said that the announcements are...
Biden's Delaware Home Becomes Focus of Documents Drama
It's President Joe Biden's refuge from Washington — a place that's part home office, part Sunday family dinner venue, a safe place for his treasured 1967 Corvette and a makeshift campaign studio during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, is coming under fresh scrutiny as a...
Illinois Passes Bill Guaranteeing Paid Leave for All Workers
The Illinois General Assembly passed the “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” this week, guaranteeing workers can earn up to 40 hours of paid leave per year. Under the terms of the bill, full and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year, and that time off can be carried over if it isn’t all used.
Wisconsin Republicans Block ‘Conversion Therapy' Ban
Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor's...
Assault Weapon Ban
Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday have approved a new law that will ban the sale, manufacture and ownership of assault weapons beginning in Jan. 2024, a move applauded by gun control groups and vehemently opposed by conservative groups.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
