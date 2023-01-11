ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky woman crowned Miss Earth USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new reigning Miss Earth USA hails from Kentucky. Danielle Mullins, 25, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in public relations. Mullins was crowned at this years pageant in Orlando, Florida. Known as "Beauties for a Cause," Miss Earth empowers women through community leadership...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Buff City Soap closes NuLu location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Eagle to open 2nd Louisville location at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagle, a Cincinnati-based chicken chain, is planning a second Louisville location in Oxmoor Center,Louisville Business First reports. The group filed plans to the city to open a restaurant in the mall. Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which owns The Eagle, said the restaurant is taking up about 4,200 square feet on the exterior of the mall near Topgolf.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football: 3 things UofL is getting in Guerendo

On December 6, 2022, one day after the transfer portal opened, Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo decided to enter his name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. A native of Avon, Indiana, Isaac Guerendo attended Avon High School where he played wide receiver for the Orioles....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Fourth Louisville Starbucks 'tired of waiting', unionizes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coffee shops in Louisville are unionizing left and right. On Jan. 11, the Baxter Station Starbucks in the heart of the Highlands won their union vote in a "landslide victory" of 14 to 4, according to a Starbucks Workers United press release. Margot Mutter, Baxter Station...
LOUISVILLE, KY

