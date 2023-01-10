Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ attempt to credit streamer on skin design goes very poorly
In an attempt to credit a popular streamer and content creator in for their work on an Apex Legends weapon skin, developer Respawn Entertainment made a small, but meaningful, error. Respawn added the name of former NRG content creator and Apex streamer LuluLuvely, who helped design the Aftershock Wave R-301...
dotesports.com
HisWattson shows off finished version of Prop Hunt in Apex ahead of upcoming tournament
Jacob “HisWattson” McMillin is an experienced Apex Legends pro who has been active competitively for two years, having played on Rare Xcellence and currently for FURIA Esports. But his presence within the Apex community reaches farther than just pro play. On Jan. 12, HisWattson announced that the Prop...
dotesports.com
Apex devs may be working on a feature that would change Heirlooms forever
Apex Legends content creator and dataminer KralRindo is at it again, this time revealing a first look at a potential change coming to Heirloom weapons. According to their latest datamine, Heirloom weapons will be getting recolor cosmetics. The new update’s files include some recolor textures for Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom, as seen in the image KralRindo posted on Twitter.
dotesports.com
Respawn says controversial Apex Legends Horizon change was an accident
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment said today that a change to Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical that sent shockwaves through the community was unintentional. In a tweet shared to the official Respawn account this evening, the developer spoke about the mistake and its fix. “Accuracy while shooting from Horizon’s Gravity Lift was inadvertently affected with the 15.1 update,” the tweet reads. “We’ve just rolled out a fix to correct this.” At time of writing, the fix should be live for all players.
dotesports.com
Best custom game codes to practice Lúcio wall riding and rollouts in Overwatch 2
Lúcio is one of the Overwatch franchise’s most unique characters. His effectiveness as a healer—and occasional environmental kill specialist—relies not only on your raw healing numbers but on your skill with his mobility. Lúcio is the only hero in the game who can wall-ride, which opens up hundreds of new ways to approach fights and better defend your teammates.
dotesports.com
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
dotesports.com
Is Overwatch 2 ‘boring’? One player’s complaints about Season 2 comp sparks debate on meta
When you’ve grown fond of a title, the sequel usually fails to reach the hype. Overwatch 2 arguably had a bumpy start and most likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths. But now, it’s got its footing, and it still hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.
dotesports.com
MTG The Eternal Wanderer planeswalker packs power in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The number of planeswalkers protecting the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse continues to dwindle while The Eternal Wanderer in Phyrexia: All Will Be One provides a glimmer of hope. Making her debut appearance within MTG during the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, the unnamed planeswalker returns in Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
dotesports.com
Team Liquid shares what might have been a breathtaking Apex Legends cinematic
Team Liquid, one of the biggest names in Apex Legends since the battle royale game released, abruptly left the competitive scene in December 2022. Thanks to this decision, projects were given up and never released. The organization’s co-founder Steve Arhancet revealed one of them last night on Twitter, saying it was “too good not to showcase.”
dotesports.com
Welcome to Apex challenges: How to get Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a complex game with a lot of moving parts, so much so that it can be a little intimidating for new players. To combat this, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced a new series of in-game tasks known as the Welcome to Apex challenges to get new players up to speed more quickly. Completing all 10 of the challenges rewards the Apex 101 badge, which you can display on your in-game banner.
dotesports.com
VALORANT animator reveals how they landed on the ‘best’ version of the dangerous alien-like Araxys skinline
Before VALORANT’s Araxys skinline truly shined with its extraterrestrial, life-like animations, the game’s animation team played with various iterations of the physics to find what exactly could fit that out-of-this-world feeling of the thematic line of cosmetics. Billy Vu Lam, principal animator on VALORANT at Riot Games, offered...
dotesports.com
Horizon nerf could return to Apex Legends soon as dev says change wasn’t ‘fully ready’
Apex Legends has a wealth of changes with each new season and split, introducing collection events and cosmetics, updates to existing maps, limited time game modes, and changes to the balance of its playable cast. However, one character recently received a nerf that was not announced in the patch notes for the latest update, the Spellbound collection event.
dotesports.com
These are all of the WoW Dragonflight transmogs, toys, and mounts available at the Trading Posts
World of Warcraft Dragonflight has massively expanded Azeroth through the introduction of the Dragon Isles and all of its raids, dungeons, quests, and other activities. Trading Posts is another new feature set to make its debut in Blizzard’s latest expansion. Available to players in Stormwind and Orgrimmar, the respective capital cities of the Alliance and Horde, players will be able to purchase a new slew of unique items.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 feels like a ‘beta version’ of OW1, dissatisfied player claims
One Overwatch 2 player has explained why they think the game feels like it could have been a beta version of the original Overwatch. In a lengthy post to the Overwatch subreddit, a Reddit user shared several aspects of Overwatch 2 that they believe feel like less polished or incomplete versions of Overwatch concepts. Some of the examples they provide include the five-vs-five match format, which they believe is “causing numerous issue with balance” and giving tanks too much free reign on the battlefield.
dotesports.com
Family Guy Fortnite skin may be on the way, new leak reveals
Family Guy is one of the leading adult animated series and has had a following since its premiere in 1999. While the show has admittedly had its ups and downs over the years, it’s always been a major part of American culture, with kids in the 2000s regularly quoting the show. Now it seems like one of America’s classic adult animated series is getting featured in a place no one expected, Fortnite.
dotesports.com
MTG Kaya planeswalker buffs Control decks in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Planeswalkers are falling to Phyrexian oil in the new Magic: The Gathering set, but Kaya remains a foundation of the Gatewatch through her new Phyrexia: All Will Be One planeswalker card. A total of 10 planeswalkers are in the upcoming Standard-legal Magic set Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), in...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is surprisingly getting its own $30,000 tournament this month
Call of Duty will feature its extraction-based mode DMZ in a $30,000 tournament later this month, Activision announced today. The Call of Duty: DMZ Gauntlet will pit 16 teams of three against each other in “a variety of challenges” in DMZ. The extraction-based mode a la Escape from Tarkov was first released this past November and is a departure from anything CoD has done in the past.
dotesports.com
This is every spawn location in Call of Duty’s DMZ
Call of Duty Warzone 2 introduced players of Activision’s battle royale to an all-new map, Al Mazrah, wherein DMZ is played. This new map has various points of interest scattered throughout the landscape, ranging from safe locations to fortresses. As any seasoned Call of Duty player knows, spawn locations are often the most important spots to be aware of.
dotesports.com
A neglected League item will receive well-needed buff in Patch 13.2
Despite AD carries enjoying the meta in League of Legends after the Durability Patch from May 2022, they have fallen behind the curve after Preseason 13 went live on Nov. 16 with tanks and bruisers becoming unkillable monsters. So, Riot is slowly but surely buffing AD carries back to relevance with small-scope buffs, and now buffs to one of their favorite items.
dotesports.com
When is the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend?
Double XP weekends in Call of Duty are a ritual for players everywhere, but they’re especially impactful in a game like Modern Warfare 2 where seasonal prestige ranks are tied to rewards. Sometimes, double XP weekends are few and far between during seasons. But it’s always good to know...
Comments / 0