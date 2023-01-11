ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

NBC New York

You Can't Get McDonald's Along NY State Thruway Anymore. Here's Why

If you haven't already driven the New York State Thruway in 2023, you'll likely notice something on your next trip. There are no more McDonald's -- not even one. The nine remaining restaurants with the Golden Arches at food-and-fuel centers along the 569.83-mile span of highways throughout the Empire State closed up permanently on Jan. 1, 2023, for contract reasons.
NBC New York

State Trooper Hospitalized After Opioid Exposure During Driver Overdose on Long Island

A New York State Trooper had to be hospitalized after getting exposed to opioids while responding to a driver overdosing while on a Long Island highway, according to police. The strange incident began just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead, the state police said. Troopers were responding to reports of an erratic driver heading south, and found the vehicle crashed minutes later.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

