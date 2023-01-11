ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Shore News Network

Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children

NEW YORK, NY – 27-year-old Andres Portilla of Queens has been charged with three accounts of rape and a host of other related charges in connection with three known incidents that occurred dating back to September. Portilla’s first victim was a 15-year-old girl who was raped in the area of 85th Street and 31st Avenue in Jackson Heights. On December 16, Portilla was identified as the suspect in an attack on a second 15-year-old girl near a playground in the area of Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. She was also raped. The third known attack occurred on New Year’s Day The post Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother

WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
TARRYTOWN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man sentenced for fatally striking Asian woman with rock

NEW YORK - A man from Brooklyn has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally striking an Asian grandmother with a rock repeatedly in a random attack in Queens back in November 2021. Elisaul Perez, 33, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter in Queens Supreme Court. According...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Second suspect arrested for murder of 32-year-old New York City man

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department had previously arrested and charged Garry Bowen, 27, for the December 6, 2020 murder of 32-year-old Alex Neal. On Wednesday, detectives with the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct announced a second arrest in the shooting. 28-year-old Rahmel Hurt was also charged with murder. According to police, at the time, Neal was shot in front of 2175 7th Avenue in Harlem. When police arrived, he was unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals / Harlem where he was pronounced dead. The post Second suspect arrested for murder of 32-year-old New York City man appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 4 suspects sold undercover NYPD officers 50 guns in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn - some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsi section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, but according to prosecutors it was the favorite marketplace of a local gun trafficking gang that sold guns and drugs to undercover cops. "The defendants sold the NYPD undercover officer over 50 guns," said Brooklyn U.S. attorney Breon Peace. Prosecutors said two of the defendants bought the guns in Virginia. They were then...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Armed crew robs customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn: police

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed men and their accomplices brazenly robbed several customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, according to police and surveillance video. The four thieves took $200 from the register and stole five customers’ cellphones at the cafe on 59th Street in Sunset Park at around 2 a.m., […]
BROOKLYN, NY

