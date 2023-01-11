Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children
NEW YORK, NY – 27-year-old Andres Portilla of Queens has been charged with three accounts of rape and a host of other related charges in connection with three known incidents that occurred dating back to September. Portilla’s first victim was a 15-year-old girl who was raped in the area of 85th Street and 31st Avenue in Jackson Heights. On December 16, Portilla was identified as the suspect in an attack on a second 15-year-old girl near a playground in the area of Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. She was also raped. The third known attack occurred on New Year’s Day The post Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
Several Brooklyn Buildings Had Chronic Lack of Heat During Past Five Years, Report Finds
A new report from NYC Comptroller Brad Lander has found that over 1,000 buildings in New York City — including numerous buildings throughout Central and Eastern Brooklyn — have had a chronic lack of heat. In the report, titled Turn Up the Heat, it was discovered that there...
Tribeca stranger pulls woman to ground by hair, breaks her bones
A woman suffered broken bones and other injuries after a stranger pulled her by her hair on a Tribeca street this week, police said Thursday.
Group beats boy unconscious for his sneakers outside Manhattan McDonald's
A boy was beaten unconscious outside an Upper Manhattan McDonald’s by a group of people who stole his Air Jordan sneakers, police said.
‘He is an animal’: Mother of NYC domestic violence victim speaks out
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mother is speaking out after her daughter was brutally attacked in Brooklyn allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who is now on the run. Police are searching for Raikem Figueroa who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and assaulted her with a knife. “We grew up together. I would never have expected […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan man pleads guilty to fatally beating victim in East Harlem hate crime
The suspect in the April 23 assault in East Harlem, identified as Jarrod Powell, is shown in a nearby bodega. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A Manhattan man admitted to attacking a Chinese immigrant in East Harlem,...
Man convicted of attacking tourist in Harlem will spend decades in prison
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man convicted of brutally attacking a French tourist two years ago in Harlem is going to spend more than two decades behind bars, officials announced Wednesday. Khalief Young, 29, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection to the February 2020 incident, prosecutors said. A jury convicted Young of […]
Rikers detainee runs from transport bus, is quickly recaptured
A Rikers Island detainee ran from a transport bus Wednesday night before he was quickly recaptured, Department of Correction officials said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother
WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
fox5ny.com
Man sentenced for fatally striking Asian woman with rock
NEW YORK - A man from Brooklyn has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally striking an Asian grandmother with a rock repeatedly in a random attack in Queens back in November 2021. Elisaul Perez, 33, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter in Queens Supreme Court. According...
Man knocks woman to sidewalk, steals her iPhone in Lower Manhattan
The 57-year-old victim was walking at Catherine and Cherry Streets in the Two Bridges neighborhood just after 5 a.m. Tuesday when the man approached from behind and pushed her to the ground.
Second suspect arrested for murder of 32-year-old New York City man
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department had previously arrested and charged Garry Bowen, 27, for the December 6, 2020 murder of 32-year-old Alex Neal. On Wednesday, detectives with the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct announced a second arrest in the shooting. 28-year-old Rahmel Hurt was also charged with murder. According to police, at the time, Neal was shot in front of 2175 7th Avenue in Harlem. When police arrived, he was unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals / Harlem where he was pronounced dead. The post Second suspect arrested for murder of 32-year-old New York City man appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: 4 suspects sold undercover NYPD officers 50 guns in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn - some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsi section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, but according to prosecutors it was the favorite marketplace of a local gun trafficking gang that sold guns and drugs to undercover cops. "The defendants sold the NYPD undercover officer over 50 guns," said Brooklyn U.S. attorney Breon Peace. Prosecutors said two of the defendants bought the guns in Virginia. They were then...
pix11.com
Boy told mom 'be calm' before being swept away in floodwater
The mother of a 5-year-old boy missing in floodwaters from California’s epic winter storms says she thought it was safe to drive across a creek flowing over the road she drove to school every day. Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in …. The...
Armed crew robs customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn: police
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed men and their accomplices brazenly robbed several customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, according to police and surveillance video. The four thieves took $200 from the register and stole five customers’ cellphones at the cafe on 59th Street in Sunset Park at around 2 a.m., […]
NYC'S SHOPLIFTING SPIKE: Adams tells WINS, 'There's a small number of people who are causing havoc in our city'
Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday spoke exclusively with 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa about issues affecting the city and what’s on his agenda for 2023 now that he is no longer in his “rookie year.” The takeaways:
Police reportedly seek roommate of Brooklyn man found dead in bed with head wounds
James Hudley, 53, was found unconscious by NYPD officers responding to a 911 call around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at his apartment on Hinsdale Street, near Linden Boulevard, in East New York.
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
NBC New York
Man Sentenced for Deadly Early Morning NYC Rock Attack Against Woman Sweeping Sidewalk
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars attacking 61-year-old woman with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in Queens the day after Thanksgiving 2021 -- an assault that claimed her life three months after the violent attack. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Elisaul Perez...
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
Comments / 0