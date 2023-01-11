ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorpark, CA

Moorpark, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Oak Park High School soccer team will have a game with Moorpark High School on January 11, 2023, 17:30:00.

Oak Park High School
Moorpark High School
January 11, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

