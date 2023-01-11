Hacienda Heights, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hacienda Heights.
The Rowland High School soccer team will have a game with Los Altos High School on January 11, 2023, 17:15:00.
Rowland High School
Los Altos High School
January 11, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Diamond Bar High School soccer team will have a game with Glen A Wilson High School - Hacienda Heights on January 11, 2023, 17:15:00.
Diamond Bar High School
Glen A Wilson High School - Hacienda Heights
January 11, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0