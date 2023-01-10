ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Independent

4 ways to maintain your wellness goals this winter

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWKTS_0kAL4lau00

(BPT) - Now that winter is officially in full swing, cold weather and shorter days are upon us, which can make it harder to stick to your wellness goals and resolutions. However, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner offers the following tips that can help you invest in your well-being and stick to your health goals this season.

1. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can boost your immune system, which helps your body avoid illnesses during the colder months. According to The New York Times, several studies have shown a strong link between regular exercise and lower risks of infection, including respiratory infections. Regardless of what exercise you partake in, 30 minutes of moderate physical activity five times a week can give your body an edge against cold and flu season this winter.

2. Winterize your hydration

Staying hydrated benefits your health in many ways, including aiding in the regulation of body temperature, preventing infections, delivering nutrients to your cells and lubricating your joints! It can also improve your sleep, cognition and mood. If you aren’t craving big glasses of ice water on cold wintery days, winterize your hydration by reaching for hot drinks like herbal teas or add a squeeze of winter fruit like oranges or grapefruit to your water to make it more flavorful.

3. Eat Vitamin D–rich foods

Eating foods rich in Vitamin D is always important, but especially in the winter. We make Vitamin D from sunshine, so when we are seeing less of the sun we have to make sure we are getting it in our diet. Vitamin D is associated with bone health, muscle function and immunity and is found in foods such as fatty fish, fortified milk, certain mushrooms and egg yolks. Eggland’s Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D than ordinary eggs. Plus double the Omega-3s, 25% less saturated fat and more than double the Vitamin B12; they’re really a nutrient powerhouse!

4. Add seasonal produce

With each season our cravings change. The fruits and veggies we wanted in the summer like crisp, cold salads will likely be different in the winter. So lean into the season and add winter produce to your routine such as kale, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, brussels sprouts and spaghetti squash. Produce adds beneficial antioxidants and fiber to help keep cells and digestion healthy.

Check out this hearty Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl from Eggland’s Best and don’t forget to nourish your body during the coldest winter months while satisfying your taste buds!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 2 bowls

Ingredients:

• 2 medium sweet potatoes (chopped into 1-inch cubes)

• 2 cups of baby spinach

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• Pinch of salt

• 1/4 teaspoon of pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

• 1 teaspoon of garlic powder

• 1 large avocado (salt and pepper for taste)

• 4 Eggland's Best eggs, large

Preparation:

1. Add sweet potatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder in a medium bowl. Mix thoroughly.

2. Put the sweet potatoes in the air fryer for 25 minutes at 375 degrees for the perfect texture. Shake the basket at about 10 minutes.

3. While the sweet potatoes are cooking, lightly coat your nonstick pan with oil over medium heat. Once the pan heats up, crack 4 eggs into the pan, season with salt and pepper and cover it.

4. Cook until the whites are set, but the yolks are still runny.

5. Divide the sweet potato and spinach between 2 bowls. Top each bowl with 2 sunny-side-up eggs and half an avocado.

6. Serve with sausage or veggie links if desired. Enjoy!

By following these four tips, you’ll be sure to set yourself up for wellness success this year! For more tasty and healthy recipes featuring Eggland’s Best eggs, visit EgglandsBest.com.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
shefinds

These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
shefinds

Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight

Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain

New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Devo

Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
EatingWell

6 "Bad" Fruits You Should Be Eating

Whether you want to lose weight, monitor your blood sugar levels or simply look out for your health, you may have a running mental list of off-limits foods. While many people reach for more fruit to improve their health, some may skip certain types, fearing they will sabotage their wellness goals.
Boot Camp Mom

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
shefinds

These 4 Morning Habits Are Actually So Bad For Hair Loss, Experts Say

We tend to stress the importance of developing good nighttime habits for both our health and appearance. How many times have you heard how crucial it is to get a solid seven hours of sleep, take off all your makeup before bed, and apply retinol and moisturizer to keep your skin looking its healthy best? These are all great tips — but what you do in the morning counts, too!
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
docwirenews.com

Osteoporosis Is Associated with Greater Risk of Cervical Spinal Fusion Complications

Osteoporosis was associated with a higher risk of adverse postoperative outcomes at 2-year follow-up for cervical fusion surgery, according to a study published in the January 1 issue of the Journal of the AAOS (JAAOS). What Is Osteoporosis?. Osteoporosis is a common disease impacting nearly 200 million people globally. The...
Surprise Independent

Five Healthy Lifestyle Suggestions for the New Year from GOLO

- With the busy holiday season now over, there’s no better time than the present to take stock of your plans for a healthier lifestyle in the new year. But even with the best intentions, plans can sometimes fall by the wayside. No matter your age, fitness level, or current work-life balance, GOLO – the health and wellness solutions company – has tips and suggestions to help achieve tangible health and wellness benefits.
Surprise Independent

5 Ideas to Infuse Fun into the Family Routine This Winter

(BPT) - As we enter a new year during the cold, dark months of winter, it’s easy for anyone to lose their spark. It can be especially challenging to motivate your kids after a long holiday break. By shaking up the routine and infusing some fun and creativity into family activities, you can help beat the winter-time blues.
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy