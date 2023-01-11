ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Chico, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Chico.

The Foothill High School - Palo Cedro soccer team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.

Foothill High School - Palo Cedro
Pleasant Valley High School
January 11, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Enterprise High School soccer team will have a game with Chico High School on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.

Enterprise High School
Chico High School
January 11, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

actionnewsnow.com

Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response

CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama

TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
TEHAMA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police identify man hit, killed by train in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. - Police have identified the man who was killed after he was hit by a train in Gridley in December. Police said 38-year-old Luis Alberto Lopez of Gridley was hit and killed by a train near Spruce Street on Dec. 28. Officers responded to the scene and learned...
GRIDLEY, CA
mynspr.org

Butte County storm damage | Parole hearings & equity | Sealing criminal records

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 12. Butte County weathers storm, but emergency declaration could bring aid if needed. Officials say Butte County has been relatively lucky during recent winter storms. Some roads and guardrails in the county will need repairs, but the major flooding that was anticipated did not occur. A recent local emergency declaration could help the county qualify for federal aid if damages during ongoing storms become more severe.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 reopened in Gridley following vehicle vs power pole crash

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The driver of a pickup truck was transported to the hospital following a vehicle vs power pole crash on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday. At approximately 10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol, crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit, and officers from the Gridley Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a power pole in the area of Highway 99 and Hollis Lane in Gridley.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County bridge compromised Monday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Body found in Concow on Thursday confirmed to be missing Oroville man

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 12, 5 PM: Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed the body retrieved from the ditch was confirmed to be missing Oroville man, 34-year-old Kyle Peterson. Deputies with the BCSO and highway patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle into...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sinkhole closes 8-mile stretch of road in Yuba County

(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County

CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls onto power lines in Chico, thousands of PG&E customers lose power

CHICO, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in Chico Tuesday morning. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., 3,285 PG&E customers who live along Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue to Skyway lost power. PG&E said crews found a tree on power lines...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:59 P.M. UPDATE - California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP authorities say Peterson was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2022. On Jan. 12, at approximately...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Water expert explains how the rain is impacting our groundwater

CHICO, Calif. - Rain continues to fall day after day, but experts say it still will not be enough to really replenish our groundwater. Action News Now spoke with local hydrogeologist and Chico State professor Jeffrey Davids who said before people settled in valleys like Chico, rivers would jump their banks, spread out and basically flood the area.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Concow woman arrested after Wednesday pursuit

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Concow woman was arrested after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Concow, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was doing an extra patrol in the area of Concow Road and attempted to pull the driver of a Honda Accord over near Jordan Hill Road for expired registration.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland felon sentenced to 3 years for having ammunition

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A Glenn County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition and violating his supervised release conditions, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Erick Perez, 35 of Orland, pled guilty in 2019 to being a felon in possession...
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico hate crime defendant found incompetent to stand trial

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man accused of committing recent hate crimes was found mentally incompetent to stand trial by a Butte County Superior Court Judge, says District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey says Thomas David Bona, 37, is in custody without bail and facing vandalism, arson and hate crime...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for lighting 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 64-year-old homeless man was arrested after staff at the Tehama County Jail found a propane tank on fire late Friday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:20 p.m., the jail staff found a 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire in the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
