Chico, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Chico.
The Foothill High School - Palo Cedro soccer team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.
Foothill High School - Palo Cedro
Pleasant Valley High School
January 11, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Enterprise High School soccer team will have a game with Chico High School on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.
Enterprise High School
Chico High School
January 11, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
