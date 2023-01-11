ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Indio, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Indio.

The Xavier College Preparatory soccer team will have a game with Shadow Hills High School on January 11, 2023, 17:30:00.

Xavier College Preparatory
Shadow Hills High School
January 11, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Xavier College Preparatory soccer team will have a game with Shadow Hills High School on January 11, 2023, 16:00:00.

Xavier College Preparatory
Shadow Hills High School
January 11, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordgazette.net

Beaumont sends message in opener

The Beaumont High girls’ basketball team has won the last two Citrus Belt League titles, and a third consecutive championship may be in the offing. The Cougars indicated that on Tuesday, Jan. 3, blowing out Citrus Valley 91-21 in the CBL opener for both teams. “This just kind of...
BEAUMONT, CA
newsmirror.net

San Bernardino Community College District, Crafton Hills College to hold groundbreaking ceremony for Regional Public Safety Training Center

The center will complete already constructed public safety training facilities, elevating the expertise of students training to become first responders. The San Bernardino Community College District (SBCCD) and Crafton Hills College (CHC) invite the public to a groundbreaking event, kicking off the Measure CC projects at the Yucaipa-based college. The groundbreaking event for the new Public Safety Training Center begins at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 20, at Crafton Hills College at 11711 Sand Canyon Rd., Yucaipa, Calif., 92399.
YUCAIPA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Coachella’s Lineup Includes Two History-Making Headliners

Music festival season is officially getting underway. Along with the Bonnaroo and Boston Calling lineups announced this week, Coachella has unveiled its slate of 2023 performers, which includes a pair of history-making headliners. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will be the first-ever Latin artist to headline the festival in Indio, California, while Blackpink becomes the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage. Rounding out the trio of headlining acts is Frank Ocean, who last appeared at Coachella in 2012. Additional acts include Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Charli XCX, Pusha T, Calvin Harris, and more. As previously announced, the desert-set festival will once again take place across two weekends: April 14-16 and 21-23. Get your flower crowns ready and peep the full lineup below.Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq— Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Indio Woman Jailed for Attempted Murder

An Indio woman is behind bars on attempted murder charges following a shooting over the weekend. Priscilla Guzman, 24, of Indio is accused of shooting the victim at a motel in unincorporated Palm Desert early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a...
INDIO, CA
z1077fm.com

Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road

As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Perris Valley Man Arraigned

A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley. Along...
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive

The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes. Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are The post Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Oscar Party Returning to Palm Springs Trio Restaurant

(CNS) – The Palm Springs Trio restaurant’s Oscar party, benefiting the AIDS Assistance Program-Food Samaritans, will return in March after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday. The “Hollywood’s Biggest Night”-themed fundraising event will be held at 4 p.m. March 12 at Trio, 707...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells

A police pursuit suspect was in custody Thursday morning accused of leading Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase that ultimately ended in Indian Wells.  The police activity shut down a stretch of Fred Waring Drive between California Drive and Warner Trail.  Palm Desert Police were called about a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m.  An hour-long vehicle pursuit ended on The post Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Lands Palm Desert Woman Behind Bars

A Palm Desert woman is in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Hwy 111 and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert, just before 1 a.m. The vehicle in question...
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Another Round of Winter Weather to Envelop Inland Region

(CNS) – Bands of heavy rain are forecast across the Inland Empire Monday evening and through Tuesday as another winter storm rolls in from the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the threat of flash flooding. “The rain will spread southward and become locally heavy at times for late tonight...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

From Delis to Gastropubs, These Are Our 6 Favorite Lunch Spots in Palm Springs

Satisfy Your Midday Cravings With These Delicious Bites. When you think of Palm Springs, you probably picture swaying palm trees, sunny skies, midcentury modern architecture and crystal-clear swimming pools. Palm Springs, however, is also home to a wonderful and fresh culinary scene that is continuing to grow and expand. From farm-to-table restaurants that focus on seasonal fare to modern Mexican food that brings vibrant flavors to the desert, Palm Springs has become a SoCal staple for foodies. Despite the fact that fancy dinners tend to get all of the attention, lunch can be just as lavish. We’ve rounded up the seven best lunch spots in Palm Springs, so you can get a true taste of this desert oasis.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Fatally Injured in Fiery Crash on Highway 79 in Winchester

A 29-year-old motorist was killed when his four-door sedan slammed into a traffic signal pole and caught fire in Winchester, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 79 and Holland Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
WINCHESTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Agua Caliente hosting job fair to fill more than 150 positions

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is hosting a job fair in Palm Springs for its new spa in downtown. More than 150 positions need to be filled. The job fair will be held at the Cascade Lounge inside Agua Caliente Palm Springs. It will be held from 12 p.m. The post Agua Caliente hosting job fair to fill more than 150 positions appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy