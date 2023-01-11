Indio, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Music festival season is officially getting underway. Along with the Bonnaroo and Boston Calling lineups announced this week, Coachella has unveiled its slate of 2023 performers, which includes a pair of history-making headliners. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will be the first-ever Latin artist to headline the festival in Indio, California, while Blackpink becomes the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage. Rounding out the trio of headlining acts is Frank Ocean, who last appeared at Coachella in 2012. Additional acts include Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Charli XCX, Pusha T, Calvin Harris, and more. As previously announced, the desert-set festival will once again take place across two weekends: April 14-16 and 21-23. Get your flower crowns ready and peep the full lineup below.Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq— Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.

