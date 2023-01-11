ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, CA

Oakdale, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Central Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Oakdale High School on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.

Central Catholic High School
Oakdale High School
January 11, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

