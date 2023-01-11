ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, CA

Spring Valley, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Spring Valley.

The El Capitan High School soccer team will have a game with Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.

El Capitan High School
Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley
January 11, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Santana High School soccer team will have a game with Steele Canyon High School on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.

Santana High School
Steele Canyon High School
January 11, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Valhalla High School soccer team will have a game with Mount Miguel High School on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.

Valhalla High School
Mount Miguel High School
January 11, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Aliso Viejo, January 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

ALISO VIEJO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Morse High School Accidentally Placed on Lockdown

San Diego police officers were sent to the campus of Morse High School on Wednesday after reports of a person with a weapon, only to find out that the event was a drill. The campus, which is located on the 6900 block of Skyline Drive in the Skyline Hills neighborhood, was placed in lockdown by school officials early on Wednesday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

New Richland Elementary campus opens to San Marcos students

SAN MARCOS — Richland Elementary students returned from winter break on Monday to a brand-new school campus, which they had watched slowly become a reality over the past two years from their old school building next door. The original Richland Elementary had been long due for an upgrade, having...
SAN MARCOS, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

Anthony McMillian Jr, the next great San Diego running back

Despite social media’s reductions and simplifications, each athlete’s journey is unique. While similarities certainly exist, comparisons of different people’s paths are fair only to a point. Among the commonalities seen on numerous TikTok videos is how a player responds to the inevitable challenges football brings to anyone who plays the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

NEW Richland Elementary School Re-Opened Today

Students and families of Richland Elementary School in San Marcos returned from Winter Break to a brand new campus today! The original Richland Elementary School was the oldest school in the San Marcos Unified School District, built in 1960, and has been undergoing a complete re-build and modernization over the last two years.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Near Palomar College ID’d

Authorities Monday publicly identified two young men who were fatally shot last week in a neighborhood near Palomar College. Deputies responding to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found Jesus Garcia, 19, on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

Tension grows over Del Mar Bluffs train tracks repair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle over the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks continued and debates raged over whether to move the tracks or rebuild the faulty cliffside infrastructure. The North County Transit district wants to make the most of the $300 million funding by rebuilding the bridge instead...
DEL MAR, CA
