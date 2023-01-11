Hemet, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.10.2022 | 10:43 AM LOCATION: Kendall / Revere CITY: San Bernardino DETAILS: A major crash involving a San Bernardino Omni Trans bus hospitalized several people. It appears that this is a head on collision. At least four AMR units were requested to the scene, and at least one was extricated from the vehicle. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO