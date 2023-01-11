Hemet, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hemet.
The Citrus Hill High School soccer team will have a game with Tahquitz High School on January 11, 2023, 17:15:00.
Citrus Hill High School
Tahquitz High School
January 11, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The San Jacinto High School soccer team will have a game with West Valley High School - Hemet on January 11, 2023, 17:15:00.
San Jacinto High School
West Valley High School - Hemet
January 11, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0