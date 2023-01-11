ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Rancho Santa Margarita, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The El Toro High School soccer team will have a game with Tesoro High School on January 11, 2023, 17:30:00.

El Toro High School
Tesoro High School
January 11, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Aliso Viejo, January 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The San Clemente High School soccer team will have a game with Aliso Niguel High School on January 12, 2023, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ALISO VIEJO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Placentia, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Villa Park High School soccer team will have a game with El Dorado High School - Placentia on January 11, 2023, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PLACENTIA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Templeton, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Lompoc High School soccer team will have a game with Templeton High School on January 11, 2023, 16:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TEMPLETON, CA
bdmag.com

Homes Now Selling at Rancho Mission Viejo’s Next Phase of the Village of Rienda

– Two Neighborhoods Consist of Gavilán® 55+ Single Level Homes. Rancho Mission Viejo officials today announced the opening of the next phase of the Village of Rienda. A total of 279 homes are now selling in four new neighborhoods from distinguished Neighborhood Builders Lennar, Tri Pointe Homes and Trumark Homes. A grand opening celebration was held on January 8 and was attended by more than 400 potential home buyers.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month

January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing

The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
Eater

Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Dam Filled With Water

Monrovia’s Sawpit Debris Basin, just below Canyon Park, is filled with water. The first time in years. … and plenty flowing downstream.
MONROVIA, CA
foxla.com

These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy