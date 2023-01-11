Walnut, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Leon family knew within the first week of opening their Peruvian Chinese restaurant Chifa in late 2020 that a sophomore effort was in the cards. Though no one in the family was especially well-versed in food service or hospitality, the tenacious squad that includes Humberto Leon, the co-founder of fashion brand Opening Ceremony; his mother, Wendy Leon; sister, Ricardina Leon; and brother-in-law, John Liu; navigated pandemic-related hurdles and ultimately found success. Now they’re ready to do it all over again with Monarch, which opens on South Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia on Saturday, January 14.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO