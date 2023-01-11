Orange Park, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Orange Park.
The The Bolles School soccer team will have a game with Oakleaf HS on January 11, 2023, 16:20:00.
The Bolles School
Oakleaf HS
January 11, 2023
16:20:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Creekside High School soccer team will have a game with Fleming Island High School on January 11, 2023, 16:20:00.
Creekside High School
Fleming Island High School
January 11, 2023
16:20:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
