Dunedin, FL

Hudson, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Dunedin High School soccer team will have a game with Fivay High School on January 11, 2023, 16:00:00.

Dunedin High School
Fivay High School
January 11, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Paul R. Smith Middle School

Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident at Paul R. Smith Middle School where a student reportedly received a threatening phone call from an unknown individual. Out of an abundance of caution, PRSMS conducted a controlled dismissal without incident. The investigation is ongoing. Submit a Tip Online. Help...
HOLIDAY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Controlled Explosive Demolition at Lakeland’s McIntosh Power Plant Closing East Lake Parker Drive

Specialty contractors demolishing structures at the McIntosh Power Plant in Lakeland on Saturday morning January 14 will close East Lake Parker Drive for about two hours to maintain a prescribed exclusion zone. The City of Lakeland Police Department will block and or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the “all clear” has been given.
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay

This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa

Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
TAMPA, FL
floridaing.com

Starkey Park Florida: Navigating to an Unforgettable Adventure

Woohoo! The park is the perfect place to go on any trip – it’s got everything you need for a longer stay, like rental cabins and tent camping. The campground has all the bells and whistles – full restroom and shower facilities so you don’t need to worry about getting dirty, picnic shelters for days filled with delicious food and awesome conversations, plus a playground for the kids (or anyone who wants). So-o much fun waiting to be had here!
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
wild941.com

9 Of The Most Delicious Milkshakes In Tampa Bay

It doesn’t matter what the weather is like outside, if I’m craving a creamy milkshake I want the best one in town. Since I don’t eat milkshakes every day, I don’t want to just go anywhere. I want the best one that will completely blow my mind! Me personally, I love ordering a classic chocolate milkshake but they’ve must use real chocolate (not syrup) along with creamy ice cream that will make me stop in my tracks. Davy loves anything peanut butter/recesses related. And Orlando’s guilty pleasure is an Oreo milkshake. Here’s a list of the best places in Tampa Bay where you can grab a thick and delicious smooth milkshake.
TAMPA, FL
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

