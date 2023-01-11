San Jose, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.
The Del Mar High School soccer team will have a game with Overfelt High School on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.
Del Mar High School
Overfelt High School
January 11, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Pioneer High School soccer team will have a game with Westmont High School on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.
Pioneer High School
Westmont High School
January 11, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Live Oak High School soccer team will have a game with Andrew Hill High School on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.
Live Oak High School
Andrew Hill High School
January 11, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
