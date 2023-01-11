ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Wiregrass Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with Wesley Chapel High School on January 11, 2023, 16:30:00.

Wiregrass Ranch High School
Wesley Chapel High School
January 11, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Winter Garden, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Olympia High School soccer team will have a game with West Orange High School on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Scorebook Live

Montverde romps Winter Haven in homecoming

MONTVERDE, FLORIDA – In the blink of an eye, it was pretty much over. Two-time defending Geico National Champions Montverde Academy returned home and routed Winter Haven, 99-61, on Wednesday after soaring out to a 28-point halftime lead. “We knew they had a very good team, one of the best ...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Controlled Explosive Demolition at Lakeland’s McIntosh Power Plant Closing East Lake Parker Drive

Specialty contractors demolishing structures at the McIntosh Power Plant in Lakeland on Saturday morning January 14 will close East Lake Parker Drive for about two hours to maintain a prescribed exclusion zone. The City of Lakeland Police Department will block and or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the “all clear” has been given.
LAKELAND, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Your Favorite Wesley Chapel Restaurant!

Our local readers cast their votes, and despite a number of new options, Noble Crust Tops The List in Wesley Chapel…Again. Since opening in 2017, Noble Crust has established itself as one of Wesley Chapel’s premier restaurants, and based on the votes of our readers, the premier restaurant.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
wild941.com

9 Of The Most Delicious Milkshakes In Tampa Bay

It doesn’t matter what the weather is like outside, if I’m craving a creamy milkshake I want the best one in town. Since I don’t eat milkshakes every day, I don’t want to just go anywhere. I want the best one that will completely blow my mind! Me personally, I love ordering a classic chocolate milkshake but they’ve must use real chocolate (not syrup) along with creamy ice cream that will make me stop in my tracks. Davy loves anything peanut butter/recesses related. And Orlando’s guilty pleasure is an Oreo milkshake. Here’s a list of the best places in Tampa Bay where you can grab a thick and delicious smooth milkshake.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has been severely injured. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy