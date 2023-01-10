Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
umterps.com
Terps Start Off 2023 With First Place Finish At West Virginia Tri
Morgantown, WV -- Maryland started off 2023 strong finishing first in the West Virginia Tri-Meet and defeating West Virginia and Kent State with a score of 195.425. This marks the fifth consecutive season that they have started the season with a 2-0 record. The Terps started off strong on Bars...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Travis Perry
Indiana has been involved with Travis Perry for a long time, and on Thursday they extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-2 scoring phenom from Kentucky. Perry announced the IU offer on his Twitter page. Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh is leading the recruitment for Indiana. Perry visited IU last...
The Hoosier State's top 2024 QB Danny O'Neil gives the latest regarding his recruitment
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil was one of the standouts at this year’s All-American Bowl National Combine, and before a strong performance on the Alamo Dome field in San Antonio, he sat down with 247Sports and talked about where things stand with his recruitment. "I think the...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Former Terps assistant on Willard's recruiting improvements, Hunter Dickinson saga, more
Kevin Willard has quickly boosted Maryland basketball's recruiting fortunes during his first season in College Park. The Terps' three-man recruiting class ranks 12th nationally, with a long way to go until the late signing period and the transfer portal season, an improvement over the recent results under Willard's predecessor. What's been the difference?
247Sports
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
umterps.com
No. 23 Terps Top Oklahoma, 18-16, In First Match Of Virginia Duals
HAMPTON, VA -- The No. 23 Terps (6-1) took down three ranked wrestlers en route to an 18-16 win over the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3) in the first of four matches at the Virginia Duals. The win marked the first over Oklahoma in program history. Braxton Brown, Ethen Miller and Dominic...
Purdue attacking Indianapolis and Fort Wayne on the opening day of the contact period
Ryan Walters and his new coaching staff at Purdue are preparing to hit the recruiting trail hard on Friday, the first day of an NCAA Contact Period that runs through Saturday,
Hoosiers React: Trey Galloway discusses Indiana's loss at Penn State
Watch and listen to what Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway said Wednesday night following the Hoosiers' 85-66 loss against Penn at the Bryce Jordan Center.
umterps.com
Track and Field Terps Head to Penn State for Nittany Lion Challenge
COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Terps will be back in action this Saturday, competing in the Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State University in University Park, PA. In the Terps indoor season opener, Maryland has already seen a program record fall as Jeff Kline broke the Terps shot put record. He also garnered Big Ten athlete of the Week and Terp of the Week honors for his performance. The squads will look to keep this momentum heading into University Park this weekend.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
1075thefan.com
What’s Wrong With IU Basketball?
Before the Indiana Hoosiers’ season began, a lot of optimism seemed to surround this team and their potential. However, after another embarrassing loss to a Big Ten opponent, this time Penn State, all of that optimism seems to have faded, replaced by confusion, anger, and most of all, a lack of answers. Throughout the whole season, a recurring theme for the Hoosiers has been poor defense. Yesterday was no exception, with Indiana falling behind in the first half, before ultimately losing by a score of 85-66. This marks the 3rd straight loss for Indiana, and as the losses continue to mount, questions are beginning to arise about who deserves the blame, and what that could mean for head coach Mike Woodson.
umterps.com
Bosco & Sterling Earn Preseason National Player of the Year Recognition
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Defender Abby Bosco and goalkeeper Emily Sterling earned Preseason National Player of the Year recognition by USA Lacrosse Magazine, the publication announced on Thursday. Bosco was selected as the Preseason National Defender of the Year while Sterling was chosen as the Preseason National Goalie of the...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
cbs4indy.com
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week.
cbs4indy.com
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
cbs4indy.com
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair with ‘high school sweetheart’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman whom Sexton claimed was an old “high school sweetheart.”. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while...
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers
INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
