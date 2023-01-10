Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Stocks? Consider Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
Last year was a nightmare for many investors. The stock market collapsed under economic pressure as inflation reached a 40-year high, and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s. In fact, all three major U.S. stock market indexes had their worst year since the financial crisis in 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 9%, the S&P 500 slipped 19%, and the Nasdaq Composite plunged 33%.
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for COF - 1/13/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. (COF). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, COF rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% to Buy Before They Start Soaring
In many ways, 2022 was a year like no other -- and not in a good way. Supply chain issues resulting from COVID-19, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the worst year on Wall Street since the Great Recession wreaked havoc on investor portfolios. All three major market indexes plunged...
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
Why Amazon and Alphabet Are Still 2 of My Highest-Conviction Stocks in 2023
How the mighty have fallen: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has given up nearly all the gains it made after 2020's big coronavirus-fueled sell-off. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) isn't in quite as bad of a predicament. However, its shares are back to where they were two years ago after sinking 39% in 2022.
Peloton Stock in 2023: Bull vs. Bear
After rapidly approaching a $50 billion market cap roughly two years ago, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is facing a new reality today. Its shares plunged by an eye-watering 78% in 2022, and investors are wondering what the future holds. Although the business now carries a market cap of just $3.7...
Check Out OEUR for Exposure to Rally in European Stocks
European stocks continued to rally, finishing higher on Friday after reaching their highest level since April 2022 on Thursday. Markets in Europe were boosted by cooling global inflation, falling energy prices, and stronger-than-expected U.K. GDP growth in November. “The macroeconomic picture in Europe has improved in recent weeks, giving advisors...
CD Rates Today: January 13, 2023—Earn 4.5% Interest Or More
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.21% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each...
Why Sotera Health Stock Rocketed a Whopping 115% This Week
A massive dark cloud hanging heavy over Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC) was lifted on Tuesday. After the company announced it had settled a clutch of lawsuits arising from alleged malfeasance by a subsidiary, relieved investors pushed its stock well higher across the subsequent trading days. All told, the stock more than doubled with a weekly gain of over 115%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Is Nio Stock a Buy?
The Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was a favorite among investors at the height of the pandemic. Part of the exuberance for the company came from an overly optimistic view of how fast EV companies will grow. But Nio's stock has fallen 60% over the past year. This huge drop has caused many investors to ask whether or not Nio is a good stock to buy right now.
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Up 40% in 3 Months: More Upside Left?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has been benefiting from digital initiatives, expanded onboard offerings and fleet expansion efforts. Also, the rise in close-in bookings and better-than-expected load factors have been driving sales improvement over the last few quarters. Shares of Royal Caribbean have surged 40% in the past three months...
DB or NABZY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Deutsche Bank (DB) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
What's Going on With Qualcomm Stock?
Management provided incredible insight into what's going on at Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM). This video will highlight the major trends. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Qualcomm. When our award-winning analyst team...
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy in January
Every cloud has a silver lining. While the stock market has performed abysmally over the past 12 months, there are plenty of stocks available at steep discounts. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to identify dirt cheap stocks to buy in January. Here's why they chose Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
Swiss Market Fails To Hold Early Gains, Settles Flat
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market failed to retain early gains and ended flat on Friday as investors chose to take some profits, cashing in recent gains. The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,342.60 in early trades, ended the session at 11,290.79, up 2.97 points or 0.03%. Sonova climbed 1.34%...
Here's Why Booking Holdings (BKNG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
