2nd Term Reward Activity: We are having our term 2 reward activity next Tuesday the 17th. We are taking a field trip to stadium cinemas in Payson to watch the movie Puss and Boots. During 2nd term if your student received no F's, no N's or U's and had 3 or less tardies they are eligible to go. Students who would like to go must bring their signed consent form and $4 dollars to Mrs Cook in the finance office to reserve their spot no later than 3:00 this Thursday the 12th. The $4 dollars will pay for the movie admission, a popcorn and drink, and the bus ride over and back. It will be a regular day with all classes for students who do not go to the movie.

PAYSON, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO