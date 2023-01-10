Read full article on original website
January Students of the Month
Our mission is to prepare young people to be strong in all aspects of their lives. We strive to cultivate an atmosphere of academic excellence, respect, and sense of community. We value innovative ideas and make decisions that help ensure student's learning and success. We provide multiple opportunities for students to be actively engaged both in and out of the classroom.
2022-2023 Crystal Apple Award Recipient - Ms. Lori Matteis - 1st Grade Teacher
Sierra Bonita Elementary 2022-2023 Crystal Apple Award was presented to a well deserving educator, Ms. Lori Matteis. The award is in recognition of a continued dedication to the 1st Grade Students, her love for her fellow faculty and staff members Congratulations Ms. Matteis and thank you for your commitment!. #BelieveInYou...
MMHS Visual Art Student Award Winners
Congratulations to the following students who won awards in our school art show. To represent our school at the SMA Utah State High School Show:
High School Student Leaders Meet with Some of the Superintendent’s Staff
Superintendent Rick Nielsen, Assistant Superintendent Ben Ford, and Secondary Director Dr. RaShel Shepherd look forward to meeting with high school student leaders every couple of months to address students’ concerns and listen to their successes. Superintendent Rick Nielsen continues to interact and focus on students. He spends time in...
January 2023 Nebo PEAK Award Winners
Nebo School District wants to showcase our Positive Energy and Kind employees. PEAK Awards are nominated by patrons and recognized by the Superintendent Staff and Nebo School Board of Education. The award is administered by the Communications and Community Relations Department. Charlotte Whiteside, Teacher, Spanish Fork Junior. Nominated by: Susan...
Thank you Book Sponsors!
Our 2nd graders are so grateful to their book sponsors! Because of them, each student gets a book every month to keep. We appreciate our community supporting our students!
No School Jan. 13th and 16th
Just a reminder that there will be NO SCHOOL on Friday, Jan. 13th, 2023 as our teachers will be engaging in professional development. Also, there will be NO SCHOOL on Monday, Jan. 16th in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We hope you enjoy the long weekend!
Third Grade Attends SFHS Play
The Third grade attended a play at Spanish Fork High School on January 11th. The play was called “The Tales of Arabian Nights.” The kids absolutely loved the play.
No School Friday
Students do not have school on Friday, January 13th. It is a District Development Day.
SaJHS News 01/10
2nd Term Reward Activity: We are having our term 2 reward activity next Tuesday the 17th. We are taking a field trip to stadium cinemas in Payson to watch the movie Puss and Boots. During 2nd term if your student received no F's, no N's or U's and had 3 or less tardies they are eligible to go. Students who would like to go must bring their signed consent form and $4 dollars to Mrs Cook in the finance office to reserve their spot no later than 3:00 this Thursday the 12th. The $4 dollars will pay for the movie admission, a popcorn and drink, and the bus ride over and back. It will be a regular day with all classes for students who do not go to the movie.
January 2023 Nebo PEAK Terri Jensen
Terri Jensen, Counselor, Art City & Brockbank Elementary. “Ask anyone and they will agree that Terri Jensen is positive energy and kindness. She is a delightful person to be around. I am the Skills Building technician at Art City Elementary. Terri has been an incredible support to me. She offers advice and is remarkable when it comes to collaboration. She has been instrumental in helping our school establish a space for social and emotional learning. She teaches students how to recognize and acknowledge emotions appropriately, and she does it in a way that is memorable and engaging. I have observed her in several classroom presentations, and it's like I'm sitting in a master class. She is so awesome with the children! It is magical watching her at work.
