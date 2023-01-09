Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination
A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home. Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal. Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman ...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Sporting News
Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated
So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
Report: Sean Payton's Feelings On Kyler Murray Revealed
Over the past few days, three NFL teams have requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos were the first, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans today. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Payton was ...
ClutchPoints
Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas
The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
ng-sportingnews.com
What's next for Sean McVay? Potential landing spots if he leaves Rams, from broadcast to Broncos
Sean McVay is rumored to be stepping down from his head coaching job with the Rams. Speculation that McVay could leave the Rams has been percolating since they won Super Bowl 56 and intensified this week when his assistants reportedly were given permission to seek other jobs. But McVay's retirement would still be shocking considering his age and the success he has had coaching in Los Angeles.
How Bobby Petrino's hire affects A&M's football staff (VIP)
Texas A&M has a new offensive coordinator in former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino but so far the staff has remained relatively intact from the 2022 season. Gigem 247 tells you what to look for going forward in terms of what Petrino's responsibilities will be and how he'll mesh with everyone else on items ranging from game planning to play calling.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff ticket prices: Here are the cheapest & most expensive seats for every 2023 wild-card game
The 2023 NFL playoffs have finally arrived. After 18 weeks of regular-season action, 14 teams are ready to begin the quest to play in Super Bowl 57. Wild-card weekend kicks off the postseason with six matchups on deck. Starting out in Santa Clara, Calif., on Saturday and ending down in Tampa, Fla., on Monday night, fans have three days of playoff football ahead.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 playoffs
The NFL's regular season has come to a close, and there are now just 13 games left before the NFL will crown a Super Bowl 57 champion. As such, all of the NFL's remaining games will be important. Fans won't want to miss a single one of them and will be tuned into the 2023 NFL playoff schedule as a result.
Commit! Texas Tech lands four-star running back
Texas Tech landed one of the top recruits in the Lone Star State with the commitment of four-star running back Johann Cardenas, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Thursday night. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior from Houston St. Thomas chose the Red Raiders over announced offers from Colorado, Colorado State, SMU and UTSA.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are Warriors, Spurs playing in Alamodome? San Antonio returns to stadium for first time since 2002
The Spurs are heading back to a familiar place for Friday's game against the Warriors. For the first time since the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals, San Antonio will play a game inside of the Alamodome. The stadium served as the team's home venue for nearly a decade before they moved to their current arena, now called the AT&T Center.
Fight At Tascosa Basketball Game Should Prompt Quick Change
Being a sports fan can bring out some serious passion in you. I know this firsthand, whether it be my favorite pro team, college team, or even my boys' youth teams. I've gotten into heated arguments with people about my teams and why they're better than yours. However, there comes...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings tonight? TV channel, streams for ESPN Thursday night game
ESPN has an Original Six matchup set for Thursday night, as the Maple Leafs and Red Wings meet on national TV. It's the third meeting between the two Atlantic Division foes. Toronto earned victories in the previous contests, winning 4-2 on Nov. 28 and then 4-1 just last weekend. The...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoffs overtime rules: Explaining how the new OT format works in 2023 postseason
The Bills and Chiefs played one of the NFL's all-time great games in the AFC divisional round last year, but there was a big problem: The people wanted more. The Chiefs took advantage of an exhausted Bills defense and scored a touchdown on their first overtime possession, leading many to question the fairness of the NFL's overtime structure. Well, the league felt the same way, apparently.
