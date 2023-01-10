ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trooper: A vial with a cloudy liquid found in Knorr’s pocket

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Knorr

Prosecutors allege Clayton Knorr intended to give ex-girlfriend a lethal dose of fentanyl

WILKES-BARRE — A nearly four-inch long glass vial almost completely filled with a cloudy liquid was removed from the front pant’s pocket of Clayton Knorr after he was arrested in a Park & Ride lot in Hanover Township, an undercover state police trooper testified Tuesday.

Knorr, 42, of West Main Street, Plymouth, is facing a Luzerne County jury trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough this week on allegations he intended to give his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Shulla, fentanyl to prevent her from testifying against him at a protection-from abuse order proceeding.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin said Knorr was found with a vial that contained, “a lethal dosage of fentanyl.”

The undercover trooper with the Troop P Vice/Narcotics Unit told the jury he was contacted by a long time confidential informant on Sept. 20, 2021, that Knorr was intending to kill Shulla.

State police questioned the informant and decided to place a hidden camera inside her Pittston residence to record Knorr on Sept. 21, 2021.

The informant testified Monday that she was a long time family friend of Knorr and allowed him to stay at her residence to do his laundry and bathe.

During the video that was played to the jury, Knorr discussed Shulla a crushed up sleeping pill to make her sleep and miss the PFA hearing, but also talked about giving her a dose of fentanyl, taking nude pictures of her and crashing her car into a tree.

Knorr’s attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, attacked the state police investigation telling the jury that despite investigators being told of Knorr’s alleged plans, his client was not under 24 hour surveillance.

McCabe said since Knorr did his laundry at the informant’s residence, he suggested that the informant placed the vial in his pants pocket.

The undercover trooper testified Shulla was told of the investigation sometime late on Sept. 21 or early Sept. 22. When Shulla met with Knorr at the Park & Ride lot, Knorr was under surveillance and was arrested when he attempted to open the passenger side door of her vehicle.

The vial nearly completely filled with a cloudy substance was found in Knorr’s pants pocket, the undercover trooper said.

Knorr is facing trial on charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, criminal solicitation to commit homicide, criminal attempt to retaliate against a witness or victim, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

