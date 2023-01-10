Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Journey to Binghamton for Saturday Matinee
VESTAL, N.Y. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team (15-3, 3-1 AE) heads out on its longest trek of the conference season to visit Binghamton (6-10, 2-1 AE) on Saturday, January 14. A WIN WOULD. A win against the Bearcats would improve UMass Lowell's record to 16-3, continuing the program's...
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Set to Host Binghamton on Saturday Afternoon
LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell women's basketball team (1-13, 0-4 AE) returns to Lowell to play host to the Binghamton Bearcats (9-8, 2-2 AE) on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 p.m. at the Costello Athletic Center. January 14 vs. Binghamton (ESPN3 -- 1 p.m.) Watch |...
GoRiverHawks.com
No. 17/19 River Hawks Claim 2-1 Win Over Maine
ORONO, Maine—A two-point night from senior Marek Korencik (Zilina, Slovakia) helped the No. 17/19 UMass Lowell men's hockey (12-8-1, 6-4-1 Hockey East) pick up a 2-1 win over Maine (8-10-2, 2-6-1 HEA) on Friday night at Alfond Arena. Korenčik's goal and assist not only gave the defenseman a team-best...
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Fall to Vermont, 42-37, in Midweek Battle
BURLINGTON, VT – The UMass Lowell women's basketball team (1-13, 0-4 AE) fell to the Vermont Catamounts (11-6, 3-2 AE) on Wednesday afternoon at Patrick Gym. Junior Jaini Edmonds (Worcester, Mass.) led the team with 14 points and shot 4-8 from behind the arc. Sophomore Amaya Dowdy (Woonsocket, R.I.) was all over the scoresheet with a team-high 10 rebounds and four blocks, with five points and two steals. Senior Jaliena Sanchez (Springfield, Mass.) scored six and had a team-high four assists. Fellow senior Kaylen Banwareesingh (Bronx, N.Y.) added nine rebounds.
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Stay Undefeated at Home with 80-65 Win against Vermont
LOWELL, Mass. – Graduate student Allin Blunt (Crownsville, Md.) and senior Ayinde Hikim (Washington, D.C.) each tallied 18 points to lift the UMass Lowell men's basketball team (15-3, 3-1 AE) to an 80-65 win against Vermont (8-10, 2-2 AE) on Wednesday evening. With the decision, the River Hawks remain...
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
Colchester I-89 diverging diamond project to begin later this month
VTrans officials have said for years that the Exit 16 interchange sees too much traffic each day for its current design to safely handle.
montpelierbridge.org
Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral
The city’s development review board approved the Catholic parish’s request to demolish the shuttered Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, but the decision is likely to be appealed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral.
‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon
A longtime activist and lawyer, Danon, 68, succumbed to a recurrence of endometrial cancer last Friday morning surrounded by those closest to her. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon.
WCAX
Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Multiple people spoke out against tearing down the church at the DRB’s public hearing Wednesday night. Members heard suggestions to reuse the building and received letters to preserve the building due to its architectural value.
Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral
Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash with injuries in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Killington on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 4 at around 8:10 p.m. According to the report, Christopher Geremia, of Dover, MA, was attempting to navigate a downhill curve oprior to the crash.
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Exhibit shares stories of abuse at St. Joseph’s Orphanage
Voices of Saint Joseph's Orphanage opens Thursday at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library
newportdispatch.com
Northfield man facing charges in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man from Northfield was arrested in Williamstown yesterday. Police say they were notified that Clinton L. Bell was at a home on Robar Road at around 1:30 p.m. Bell was not permitted to be at the location. Following an investigation, police confirmed that Bell had...
vermontbiz.com
Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance
Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
WMUR.com
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
