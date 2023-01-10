ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

ryerecord.com

Charlotte Billingsley

Charlotte Billingsley, 20, of Rye, N.Y. died tragically in the Dominican Republic on December 26, 2022, when her taxi was struck by a speeding driver after leaving the airport. Charlotte was on a scuba diving vacation with her younger sister Campbell. Campbell was injured in the collision but is expected to make a full recovery.
RYE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Love Stories: Passionate love letters led to a relationship, a proposal, an engagement and wedding – with two surprise guests. Meet Marisa and Michael.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While the rest of the world was on lockdown, Marisa and Michael were deep in thought as they penned romantic love letters — the kind that reflects the innocence of young love. Eloquently written, the couple professed their unending love, a rich and precious...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ctbites.com

Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"

At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
NORWALK, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico

HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior

BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Michelin Announces 14 New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023

The Michelin Guide is out with the first round of New York restaurants it's considering for awards this year. Fourteen restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester were added on Wednesday to the organization’s New York guide, a running list of restaurants in contention for awards. It’s the first round of new additions since Michelin announced its stars and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ready Coffee’s Exciting 4th Location Coming to the HV

Caffeine lovers, rejoice! Plans have recently been confirmed for one of the Hudson Valley's favorite homegrown businesses to add a fourth location. It's both exciting and rare to see a local business succeed so thoroughly in the Hudson Valley. Adams Fairacre Farms may be the gold standard, with stores in Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties, and their fifth location currently under construction in Wallkill, NY. It's a similar success story that's getting residents excited in Dutchess County.
HYDE PARK, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not

The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery

WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died

Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn

Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner

CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
NASHUA, NH

