WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO