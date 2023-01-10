Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
ryerecord.com
Charlotte Billingsley
Charlotte Billingsley, 20, of Rye, N.Y. died tragically in the Dominican Republic on December 26, 2022, when her taxi was struck by a speeding driver after leaving the airport. Charlotte was on a scuba diving vacation with her younger sister Campbell. Campbell was injured in the collision but is expected to make a full recovery.
Love Stories: Passionate love letters led to a relationship, a proposal, an engagement and wedding – with two surprise guests. Meet Marisa and Michael.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While the rest of the world was on lockdown, Marisa and Michael were deep in thought as they penned romantic love letters — the kind that reflects the innocence of young love. Eloquently written, the couple professed their unending love, a rich and precious...
ctbites.com
Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"
At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico
HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior
BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
Eater
Michelin Announces 14 New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023
The Michelin Guide is out with the first round of New York restaurants it's considering for awards this year. Fourteen restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester were added on Wednesday to the organization’s New York guide, a running list of restaurants in contention for awards. It’s the first round of new additions since Michelin announced its stars and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall.
Ready Coffee’s Exciting 4th Location Coming to the HV
Caffeine lovers, rejoice! Plans have recently been confirmed for one of the Hudson Valley's favorite homegrown businesses to add a fourth location. It's both exciting and rare to see a local business succeed so thoroughly in the Hudson Valley. Adams Fairacre Farms may be the gold standard, with stores in Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties, and their fifth location currently under construction in Wallkill, NY. It's a similar success story that's getting residents excited in Dutchess County.
It’s time to crack down on NY’s predatory nursing home operators (Guest Opinion by Richard J. Mollot)
Richard J. Mollot is executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving quality of care, quality of life and dignity for elderly and disabled people in nursing homes, assisted living and other residential settings. The coalition is based in New York City. More...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery
WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
businessnhmagazine.com
Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died
Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
