Broward County, FL

Broward sticks with Sheriff’s Office for 911 services

By Spencer Norris, Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago
Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher and Commissioner Michael Udine at Tuesday's Broward County workshop meeting at the County Governmental Center in Fort Lauderdale. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

After what was described as “turbulence” over the last few weeks, Broward county commissioners agreed Tuesday to stick with the Sheriff’s Office to provide its 911 services.

County leaders attributed the action to a new, conciliatory tone from Sheriff Gregory Tony, who had previously refused to extend his contract with the county.

On Monday, the eve of the meeting where county leaders could have voted to find a new vendor to run 911, Tony sent an email to county administration saying his agency was “interested in continuing to serve as the operator for the call-taking/dispatch functions, as we have done so since the formation of the Countywide regional system. I am encouraged that the positive professional relationship we have enjoyed over the past four years will provide a foundation on which we can continue to work together as partners in the operation of these services for the Regional Communications System.”

County Administrator Monica Cepero said she met with Tony for two hours Monday to continue talks. The county is expected to draft a new contract imminently, which will be forwarded to the sheriff for approval.

The 911 system is owned and paid for by Broward County government, but is operated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office had committed to continuing to manage the 911 system with no interruption in service until the County Commission could hammer out a solution.

Most of Tuesday’s meeting circled the question of whether or not the county should take the county’s 911 system out of Tony’s hands. When they decided not to, the next question was how to solve the problems on his agenda.

Tuesday’s decision comes as county administration said they considered the contract with the Sheriff’s Office terminated. The contract lapsed Sept. 30. Cepero wrote to Tony on New Year’s Day , saying the agreement had ended and asked for a meeting “to plan for an orderly transition of the operator function.”

The strained relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and county commissioners took the surprising turn when Tony refused to sign the three-month contract extension in December, saying he would sign “if and only if” the county makes changes identified in a consultant’s report in the first quarter of 2023. When the New Year’s Eve deadline passed, county leaders said the contract was considered severed.

But Cepero reported that the Sheriff’s Office struck a new chord early this week.

The woes at the 911 call centers have dogged county leaders for most of last year. A series of South Florida Sun Sentinel investigative articles in the spring detailed how callers frantically dial 911, and sometimes, no one answers because of dire understaffing.

“BSO is interested in continuing to serve as the operator for the call-taking/dispatch functions,” Tony wrote. “The expectation is that the county and BSO will come to an understanding on operational issues and that these mutually agreed upon issues can be formalized into a new agreement for the continued call-taking/dispatch operation by BSO.”

“My hope is that after [Tuesday’s] County Commission workshop, that our leadership teams can immediately begin working together to review and evaluate the priorities expressed by the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” he wrote.

But while discussion swirled around his office at the Tuesday workshop, Tony was conspicuously missing from the meeting.

“Somebody should be here from the Sheriff’s Office. If not the Sheriff himself,” Commissioner Michael Udine said.

The conciliatory note was met with mixed reactions at the workshop. County Mayor Lamar Fisher said he was disappointed in Tony’s unwillingness to come to the table until a day before their meeting. Commissioner Mark Bogen was unmoved by the change in tone. He suggested retaining a headhunter to recruit qualified people to staff the 911 centers while monitoring the center’s performance.

Commissioner Steve Geller advocated for continuing to work with Tony instead of retaining an outside contractor. But, he said, the county needs to continue to monitor spending on the project instead of handing a blank check to the Sheriff’s Office.

Since the 911 system’s problems surfaced last spring, Tony has repeatedly appeared in front of the County Commission to request more control over the system.

But after nearly a year’s worth of meetings and reviews by the county, issues persist. Cepero said that the Sheriff’s Office hoped to have full staffing by the end of 2022. While staffing has improved, that deadline was pushed until the end of January. The Sheriff’s Office now feels they will be fully staffed by the end of March, she said.

“Vacancy rates are shrinking,” she said.

According to Tony, remaining issues include upgraded technology for the 911 system. One of his conditions for renewing his office’s contract included a series of upgrades to the 911 call centers, Cepero said. The county previously said it was already working on the changes.

Udine pushed back against technology as the problem. He said that he has personally followed up on numerous calls that the Sun Sentinel and others reported. From his perspective, the failures in the 911 system boil down to staffing rather than technology upgrades.

“There has not been a technology issue in the answering of those calls, it’s been a people issue,” Udine said.

Udine said Tony wouldn’t find the votes on the County Commission to ever hand over full control of the 911 system. He also said that the public has “no appetite” for any kind of infighting between the commission and Sheriff’s Office.

“They want to call 911, and they want someone at their door. They don’t care what the patch is on his or her arm,” he said.

