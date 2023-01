KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time this season and the first time since winning the NAIA National Championship in March, the Loyola Wolf Pack men’s basketball team is back in the Top 25 rankings, entering at No. 22 in Wednesday’s poll. Loyola did not receive any votes in the preseason Coaches’ Top 25, but slowly gained more and more votes in the first three in-season polls before moving into the rankings this week.

