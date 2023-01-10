Read full article on original website
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
2 former Utah Utes are transferring to new schools in the West. Here’s where they’re headed
Mason Tufaga and Tyler Wegis played for Utah football before entering the NCAA transfer portal.
CBS Sports
Montana State vs. Idaho State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Idaho State 6-10; Montana State 10-7 The Montana State Bobcats are 9-2 against the Idaho State Bengals since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Bobcats and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State won both of their matches against Idaho State last season (60-40 and 72-53) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FOX Sports
Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State
Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
Jeff Schmedding officially named new WSU defensive coordinator and LBs coach
JEFF SCHMEDDING WAS officially named Washington State's new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on Thursday, the school announced in a release. The Spokane native spent the past two seasons at Auburn including this past season as defensive coordinator. “Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and...
Suffocating Defense Helps UCLA Men's Basketball Fend Off Utah
The Bruins matched their best defensive effort of the year Thursday night, forcing the Utes into countless turnovers and blocked shots.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, January 13, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
