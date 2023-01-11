Read full article on original website
Baylor Powers Up; Blackouts Oklahoma State
Waco, Texas-- This is the final Big 12 basketball season at the Ferrell Center before the Bears move over to their new basketball Foster Pavilion on the Brazos River. But until they move, somebody should remind President Linda Livingstone to keep paying the electricity bills. A power outage, right in...
Hoops Walk & Talk: Jerome Tang offers a notable response after TCU rolls past Kansas State
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dropped to 15-2 and 4-1 in Big 12 play with a disappointing performance at TCU in an 82-68 setback that wasn't as competitive as the score reflects. K-State did not play well, and it was Coach Jerome Tang's response that was most notable. Tang knows it's time to regroup and move on.
Kansas basketball: Media impressed with KJ Adams, Jayhawks in key Big 12 win over Iowa State
Heading into Saturday, Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State sat atop the Big 12 with identical 4-0 records in conference play. And after Kansas State's loss to TCU earlier in the day and Kansas' 62-60 victory over Iowa State, the Jayhawks are now alone in the conference's top spot. The...
Iowa transfer WR Arland Bruce IV commits to Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — The rollercoaster of emotions continues for Oklahoma State football with another positive trend as the Cowboys added a transfer commitment from former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV on Saturday. Oklahoma State extended an offer to Bruce last week before getting him on campus this weekend...
Quick recap: Kansas outlasts Iowa State at home
Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60 in a closely contested affair. All in all, there eight ties, 15 lead changes and KU led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
Fired Up: The reasons why Jerome Tang's staff has quickly elevated Kansas State basketball
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked how it was possible that Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang, and his coaches, have the Wildcats off to a blazing start (15-1 overall, and 4-0 in the Big 12). Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, athletic director Chad Weiberg react to Derek Mason's resignation
STILLWATER, Okla. — Shortly after Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced his resignation on Thursday, head coach Mike Gundy and university athletic director Chad Weiberg both reacted via social media, thanking Mason for his time spent with the Cowboys. "Oklahoma State Football and I appreciate what Derek Mason...
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
