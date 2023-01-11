GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dropped to 15-2 and 4-1 in Big 12 play with a disappointing performance at TCU in an 82-68 setback that wasn't as competitive as the score reflects. K-State did not play well, and it was Coach Jerome Tang's response that was most notable. Tang knows it's time to regroup and move on.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO