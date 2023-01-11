ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Baylor Powers Up; Blackouts Oklahoma State

Waco, Texas-- This is the final Big 12 basketball season at the Ferrell Center before the Bears move over to their new basketball Foster Pavilion on the Brazos River. But until they move, somebody should remind President Linda Livingstone to keep paying the electricity bills. A power outage, right in...
Hoops Walk & Talk: Jerome Tang offers a notable response after TCU rolls past Kansas State

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dropped to 15-2 and 4-1 in Big 12 play with a disappointing performance at TCU in an 82-68 setback that wasn't as competitive as the score reflects. K-State did not play well, and it was Coach Jerome Tang's response that was most notable. Tang knows it's time to regroup and move on.
Iowa transfer WR Arland Bruce IV commits to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — The rollercoaster of emotions continues for Oklahoma State football with another positive trend as the Cowboys added a transfer commitment from former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV on Saturday. Oklahoma State extended an offer to Bruce last week before getting him on campus this weekend...
Quick recap: Kansas outlasts Iowa State at home

Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60 in a closely contested affair. All in all, there eight ties, 15 lead changes and KU led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
Fired Up: The reasons why Jerome Tang's staff has quickly elevated Kansas State basketball

The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked how it was possible that Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang, and his coaches, have the Wildcats off to a blazing start (15-1 overall, and 4-0 in the Big 12). Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
