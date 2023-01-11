ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Bay Area dancing duo credits blood donors for saving their lives

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZD1Pc_0kAK8IlO00

Bay Area dancing duo credits blood donors for saving their lives 03:17

HAYWARD - At 73, Wanda Williams still can't believe the joy she gets from something as simple as a walk in the rain.

"It's just too easy to take for granted those things that you never have to worry about," she said.

Fifteen years ago, Williams, a retiree from Hayward, was rushed to the hospital after doctors discovered a blood clot on her lung, complication from a debilitating disease called sickle cell.

"It was difficult to walk, really, from the bedroom down the hall, to the kitchen. And I thought, 'Oh my God. Will I ever be able to do something as simple and basic as that again?'" she told KPIX.

But then, she was given blood transfusions, and her health began to turn around.

"I was just so energized. I started asking the doctor, 'Is this how everybody feels when you have regular hemoglobin flowing through your veins?'" she recalled. "I felt like I could paint the house."

During all that time, her husband Gene took care of her, made blood donations whenever he could and, when things got dark, he would brighten up her day with a little dancing around the living room.

"It is our special little recipe for 35-plus years of marriage and relationship," he said. "Nobody participates in it. Just us."

After two years of monthly transfusions, Williams was able to get back on her feet, and her walks.

Just when they thought they had seen the worst of it, in a cruel twist of fate, it's her husband who's now in need of transfusions as he battles a second bout of cancer.

This time, it's Wanda who is taking care of him. The irony, he says, isn't lost on him.

"Definitely surreal, definitely switching roles," Gene said.

Gene is now going through radiation and chemotherapy.

Even though life has thrown them another major curveball, they say they're forever thankful to all those men and women who rolled up their sleeves and allow them to fight another day.

While there are still many challenges ahead, they're optimistic, knowing they can get through life step by step, with a little help from blood donors and the healing power of dance.

CBS News Bay Area is backing community blood drives taking place on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19

Wednesday, January 18
San Rafael - Marin Bible Church Gym, 10 Sequoia Road, 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Emeryville - Bay Street Shopping Center (empty available storefront) 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
San Francisco - new Vitalant donation center at 555 Buckingham near Stonestown Galleria

Thursday, January 19
Redwood City - Sequoia YMCA, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Dublin, Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
San Francisco - new Vitalant donation center at 555 Buckingham near Stonestown Galleria

More information can be found by visiting www.vitalant.org .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Blood donations saved Bay Area mother after childbirth

SAN FRANCISCO - When Emily Peters grabs her laptop and scrolls through her life, she can't help but smile when she finds photos of herself six years ago. "I was one of those really annoying people that really like being pregnant," said Peters with a laugh. "I loved it, I loved being huge, and taking up tons of space, and having this sidekick with me." On August 2nd, 2016, she gave birth to a perfect eight-pound girl named Lucy. But the joy quickly turned into something dark."Everything was going super smoothly until it wasn't, and everything came crashing down," said...
CBS San Francisco

Life-saving blood donation changes life outlook for San Mateo Deputy Mayor Lisa Nash

Each day, Lisa Nash serves her community, but she wouldn't be able to do her important work as Deputy Mayor of San Mateo without a life-saving donation. "If that did not happen, if that blood had not been available to me, I would have died," Nash told CBS News Bay Area. "I remember lying in my hospital bed and thinking my time is not done. I have too much to live for." In 2005, Nash was in an accident that resulted in second and third-degree burns on her body. "I do not feel sorry for myself," she added....
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Rising floodwaters force evacuations in Felton Grove, Soquel Village

SAN FRANCISCO -- The rising flood waters of the San Lorenzo River forced residents to flee their homes for a second time in a week in Felton Grove and Soquel Village Saturday morning.Santa Cruz County officials sent deputies door to door in both communities that were hard hit by the swollen river waters in Monday."Emergency evacuations underway in Felton Grove," Santa Cruz county officials tweeted at 11 a.m. "Deputies are in the area. If you live in the neighborhood, please leave now."Rising flood waters Saturday morning also forced the evacuation of low-lying areas in Soquel Village, including Soquel Wharf...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contractors slammed as storms test Bay Area home roofs, foundations

PLEASANT HILL – The past couple of weeks have been a serious test for just about every roof, wall, and foundation in Northern California. Problems are surfacing everywhere and, predictably, restoration contractors are slammed.So what are they finding, and what are homeowners facing when there is a leak? "You can't really tell this is wet," said Andrew McCullough of AMAC Construction, looking a home's interior wall. "But she saw this little bubbling right here. Right there, that's water in there."It's the kind of leak that's springing up all over."So it's a small leak," Andrew explained. "It's just leaking in and spreading...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Heart-surgery survivor says blood donation saved her during transplant

PETALUMA -- As CBS Bay Area partners with Vitalant to encourage people to donate blood amid critical shortages, we're hearing from members of the community who say the gift of blood is the gift of life.  Denise Redeker with the Heartfelt Help Foundation remembers well the need she had for blood during a life-saving heart transplant.  "I've been in heart failure for most of my adult life," she explained. Redeker was diagnosed in her twenties with post-partum cardio myopathy, a weakening and enlargement of the heart muscle. A few years later, she was told she only had a year to live...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay school nurse leads training in use of life-saving Narcan

SAN JOSE -- At Leigh High School in San Jose, Narcan is available all over campus."We have it out in the press box. We have it in the cafeteria. We have it in the science wing. We have it in the teacher's lounge," said district nurse Debbie Phalen.It was her recommendation to place the narcotic overdose-reversing drug alongside the defibrillators on campus."We keep it in an unlocked box," Phalen explained. "It's accessible to any staff person, any student that needs to possibly administer it."For many, the accessibility of Narcan at high schools is a sad comment about the pervasive use...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage prompts San Jose to keep Alum Rock Park closed

SAN JOSE --  San Jose Park Ranger Danny Nguyen dodged boulders on his way up the Penitencia Creek trail in Alum Rock Park, now heavily damaged and impassable after the storms."So, this is a good example of why, in general, the park is closed," Nguyen said, standing beside two boulders the size of washing machines.The battering the park took from recent storms triggered massive rockslides."This is not yet the full extent of the damage. We're only about halfway through the storms right now. You can imagine it will probably get worse before it gets better," Nguyen said.Alum Rock...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay apartment dwellers displaced by destructive mudslide

FAIRFAX -- Nearly 20 Marin County residents have been forced out of their homes after a mudslide crashed into an apartment complex in Fairfax. It's an area that has suffered quite a bit of damage from the series of storms.The Wine family from Fairfax was packing up what they could after their home was red-tagged on Friday."I'm still trying to grasp that this is really happening," said Lovely Wine. "I got a call from my niece. She was terrified and screaming and said that a tree had gone through the bathroom window."According to Marin County Fire, the mudslide displaced 19...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist tells homeowners about signs of tree failure they should look for during storms

TIBURON -- As tree trimming companies scrambling to keep up with all the fallen trees brought down by the rainstorms, the demand for tree inspections has spiked as well.That increase in tree inspection requests is largely due to one tragic incident during the recent storms.These days, when the large Treemasters truck shows up at a house, it feels like the cavalry has arrived.ALSO READ: Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay"Let's take a look up top," said company owner Tadd Jacobs as he trudged up the steep driveway with a worker.  He deploys his troops like they're going...
TIBURON, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF mayor likens hosing of unhoused woman to treatment of civil rights protesters

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday said the recent incident involving a homeless woman being sprayed with a hose reminded her of how police treated civil rights protesters during the 1960s.All week, there has been outraged over a gallery owner spraying a homeless woman with a hose. Video captured the gallery owner -- identified as Collier Gwin, owner and operator of Foster Gwin Gallery on Montgomery Street in the city's Financial District -- spraying a homeless woman with a garden hose late Monday morning.Reporters on Friday morning asked the mayor about the confrontation that was captured in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mega Millions jackpot won in Maine; Bay Area ticket worth nearly $1 million

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine.The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize.Mega Millions officials...
MAINE STATE
sfstandard.com

Two Men Found Dead at Home in Popular Bay Area Vacation Spot

Two men were found dead in a Sea Ranch home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. At approximately 11:22 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a call that two men were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch—an area popular for vacations.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years

NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo County toddler abducted by father located in Mexico

REDWOOD CITY -- Missing toddler Andrea Flores, who was abducted by her non-custodial father on New Year's Day, has been safely recovered in Mexico and reunited with her family.The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department posted on social media that the toddler was located and recovered with the aid of the FBI and Mexican authorities on Saturday.She was returned to the Bay Area where she has been reunited with her family. There was no word on the fate of her father, Victor Flores-Enriquez."Thank you to the public for your concern, your support, and for submitting tips in this case," San Mateo officials tweeted.    The 3-year-old was last seen with her father on Jan. 1 at 581 Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae. An alert was issued statewide and in Mexico as it was believed that Flores-Enriquez may have been headed for the border.Andrea was described as three feet tall and weighing 36 pounds with blue eyes and brown braided hair.Flores-Enriquez was described as a Hispanic male, 33 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tee shirt and blue jeans.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
107K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy