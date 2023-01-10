Read full article on original website
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants
NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles get offensive in latest 1st-round mock
Howie Roseman is playing chess while the rest of the NFL is playing checkers. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager assembled a roster which went 14-3 this season, earning the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. He also has a pair of first-round...
The Seattle Seahawks Are Overmatched Against the San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks face off in Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers are riding a hot steak and seem unbeatable, while the Seahawks managed to squeak in. The 49ers seem to have too many weapons for Seattle to even stay remotely on pace.
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Giants news: New York works out veteran receivers ahead of Wild Card playoff game vs. Vikings
The New York Giants appear to be looking for additional help on offense, as they have reportedly worked out some players Tuesday including a pair of veteran wide receivers in Adam Humphries and James Washington (Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN). The Giants work out Tuesday consisted of WR Adam Humphries,...
One Vikings player expects massive game from Dalvin Tomlinson vs. Giants
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the most underrated run stoppers in football. Tomlinson has accomplished a lot in his six-year career, but he looks to check off another box in Sunday’s Wild Card Round matchup against his former team. Sunday’s game will mark Tomlinson’s first...
Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five games of the regular season. Minnesota’s offensive line is in more flux as the two teams match up again in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are without standout right tackle Brian O’Neill for the rematch and they still have uncertainty at center. Bradbury (back) could possibly return Sunday afternoon after returning to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.
The Guy Always Compared to Kirk Cousins Will Evidently Be Traded
The Guy Always Compared to Kirk Cousins Will Evidently Be Traded
Should the Atlanta Hawks have their sights set on Ime Udoka?
Rob discusses whether or not it’s time for the Atlanta Hawks to blow it up, start another rebuild, and move on from Head Coach Nate McMillan.
