EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five games of the regular season. Minnesota’s offensive line is in more flux as the two teams match up again in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are without standout right tackle Brian O’Neill for the rematch and they still have uncertainty at center. Bradbury (back) could possibly return Sunday afternoon after returning to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO