ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants

NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

One Vikings player expects massive game from Dalvin Tomlinson vs. Giants

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the most underrated run stoppers in football. Tomlinson has accomplished a lot in his six-year career, but he looks to check off another box in Sunday’s Wild Card Round matchup against his former team. Sunday’s game will mark Tomlinson’s first...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five games of the regular season. Minnesota’s offensive line is in more flux as the two teams match up again in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are without standout right tackle Brian O’Neill for the rematch and they still have uncertainty at center. Bradbury (back) could possibly return Sunday afternoon after returning to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

The Guy Always Compared to Kirk Cousins Will Evidently Be Traded

<p>It&#8217;s an annual Minnesota Vikings tradition, usually sprouting around this time on the calendar &#8212; what could the team get</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/the-guy-always-compared">The Guy Always Compared to Kirk Cousins Will Evidently Be Traded</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy