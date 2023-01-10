ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

16-year-old boy fatally shot in Tioga, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  -- A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Tioga section Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.The teenage boy was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 5:53 p.m., authorities say. Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Cobbs Creek triple shooting leaves 2 men critically wounded

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood sent a teenager and two men to the hospital. The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at 60th and Catherine Streets.According to police, a 56-year-old man was shot twice in his chest and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.A 21-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot once in the chest, police said.A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his right ear, police said. He's in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: 13 years later, murder of Southwest Philly woman remains unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thirteen years ago, Tara Brooks was shot and killed in her home in Philadelphia. No one has been arrested in the case, and the mystery continues to haunt her family."She said, 'I'll see y'all tomorrow,'" Khalif Ali, Brooks' brother, said. And that was it.That was the last time Khalif Ali saw his sister."My sister was murdered in 2009, Nov. 17," Ali said. Just before Thanksgiving in 2009, a woman known for her laid-back, funny ways was shot dead inside her Southwest Philadelphia home."I've been putting her picture on my phone since that day," Ali said while showing the lock...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for surveillance video in two separate stabbings that happened in North Philadelphia overnight.In the first incident, investigators say someone stabbed a man on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street, before 11 p.m. The victim, believed to be in their mid-20s or early 30s, is in critical condition after surgery.Another stabbing happened around 11 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne Streets.Investigators say a suspect stabbed a 31-year-old woman and had once been in a relationship with her.She's now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Murder charges stand in fatal West Philly rec center shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The teenager arrested in the murder of Mill Creek Rec Center employee Tiffany Fletcher last September was in court Wednesday.Fifteen-year-old Makie Jones, who is being charged as an adult, was held for trial on murder charges, according to court records.He will be formally arraigned on Feb. 1.Jones is accused of engaging in a shootout near the rec center on Sept. 2.Fletcher was struck by a stray bullet and died from her injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass at 2 churches in N.J.

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the...
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Mayfair community questions Philadelphia PD leadership after quadruple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayfair residents are uniting to help end violence in the neighborhood. The meeting comes four days after four men were shot, and the community addressed the Philadelphia Police Department's police leadership about what can be done to stop the gun violence.The meeting happened at Lincoln High School just blocks from where four men were shot Monday night, three fatally, in what police say was a targeted drive-by attack."Who is going to protect us?" one resident said.Four nights after a quadruple shooting left three men dead just blocks from Abraham Lincoln High School, Mayfair residents addressed Philadelphia police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom

Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

