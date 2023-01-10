Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Related
fox29.com
Man, 47, critically injured after he was stabbed during a fight in Port Richmond, police say
PORT RICHMOND - A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight with another man in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section. Officials say the stabbing happened about 3:30 Friday afternoon on the 2300 block of East Venango Street. The man was fighting...
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Tioga, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Tioga section Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.The teenage boy was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 5:53 p.m., authorities say. Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Car crashes into police building in Southwest Philadelphia after apparent road rage dispute
After a road rage dispute, police said a driver crashed into the 12th District police building in Southwest Philadelphia, fled in reverse, then flipped over a couple of blocks away. The driver is in police custody.
Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
Cobbs Creek triple shooting leaves 2 men critically wounded
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood sent a teenager and two men to the hospital. The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at 60th and Catherine Streets.According to police, a 56-year-old man was shot twice in his chest and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.A 21-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot once in the chest, police said.A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his right ear, police said. He's in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
CBS3 Mysteries: 13 years later, murder of Southwest Philly woman remains unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thirteen years ago, Tara Brooks was shot and killed in her home in Philadelphia. No one has been arrested in the case, and the mystery continues to haunt her family."She said, 'I'll see y'all tomorrow,'" Khalif Ali, Brooks' brother, said. And that was it.That was the last time Khalif Ali saw his sister."My sister was murdered in 2009, Nov. 17," Ali said. Just before Thanksgiving in 2009, a woman known for her laid-back, funny ways was shot dead inside her Southwest Philadelphia home."I've been putting her picture on my phone since that day," Ali said while showing the lock...
fox29.com
Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for surveillance video in two separate stabbings that happened in North Philadelphia overnight.In the first incident, investigators say someone stabbed a man on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street, before 11 p.m. The victim, believed to be in their mid-20s or early 30s, is in critical condition after surgery.Another stabbing happened around 11 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne Streets.Investigators say a suspect stabbed a 31-year-old woman and had once been in a relationship with her.She's now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
californiaexaminer.net
Texas Cops Jailed A Black Philadelphia Woman For Almost A Week For Looking Like A Shoplifter But She Had Never Visited Texas
A Philadelphia woman who claims she has never been to Texas was imprisoned for nearly a week for a crime that was committed there after Houston-area police wrongly believed she was the same person who had been caught on camera shoplifting from a nearby sporting goods store. Julie Hudson, 31,...
Murder charges stand in fatal West Philly rec center shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The teenager arrested in the murder of Mill Creek Rec Center employee Tiffany Fletcher last September was in court Wednesday.Fifteen-year-old Makie Jones, who is being charged as an adult, was held for trial on murder charges, according to court records.He will be formally arraigned on Feb. 1.Jones is accused of engaging in a shootout near the rec center on Sept. 2.Fletcher was struck by a stray bullet and died from her injuries.
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass at 2 churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the...
Annapolis man arrested after loaded gun found inside bag at Philadelphia Airport
An Annapolis man faces charges after allegedly carrying a loaded handgun inside a carry-on bag at Philadelphia International Airport.
Brick Brandishing Philly Man Beats 67-Year-Old Victim On AC Boardwalk: Police
A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was still holding the t-shirt he used to wrap around a brick and beat a 67-year-old woman with when Atlantic City police arrived at the scene, they said. A passerby intervened as Samuel Cooper struck the victim on the 2700 block of the boardwalk around 4:10...
Mayfair community questions Philadelphia PD leadership after quadruple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayfair residents are uniting to help end violence in the neighborhood. The meeting comes four days after four men were shot, and the community addressed the Philadelphia Police Department's police leadership about what can be done to stop the gun violence.The meeting happened at Lincoln High School just blocks from where four men were shot Monday night, three fatally, in what police say was a targeted drive-by attack."Who is going to protect us?" one resident said.Four nights after a quadruple shooting left three men dead just blocks from Abraham Lincoln High School, Mayfair residents addressed Philadelphia police...
Identified after 65 years, ‘Boy in the Box’ gets new headstone on his 70th birthday
Joseph Augustus Zarelli would have turned 70 years old Friday. Zarelli, known as the “Boy in the Box,” was 4 years old when his body was found in Philadelphia in 1957. He was identified in December, and two new headstones were unveiled at his grave.
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
Comments / 1