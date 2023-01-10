Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry calls on young guns to help McIlroy and Rahm amid LIV uncertainty
Shane Lowry says Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are currently the best players in the world as he called on Europe's young guns to "step up" when it's go-time at the Ryder Cup. Lowry was selected to be part of the Great Britain and Ireland side led by Tommy Fleetwood in this week's Hero Cup.
golfmagic.com
Two lads recreate Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods moments with HILARIOUS comms!
If you have yet to check out Shepmates on Instagram and TikTok then you are seriously missing out when it comes to the very best in lip-sync sports commentary, especially their takes of memorable shots from Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Shepmates is the creation of Australian twin brothers, Archie...
Comments / 0