Hobart, IN

Lady Kougars C-Team falls to Michigan City in consolation game of tourney

In the 2nd game of their tournament, the Lady Kougars went up against a scrappy Lady Wolves team. Michigan City jumped out to a 16-4 1st quarter lead that the C-Team could not overcome. The ladies outscored their opponent 20-17 over the remaining 3 quarters but it was not enough to erase much of the early deficit. The C-Team has one game remaining on the schedule next Thursday, January 19th at conference foe, Lowell Red Devils. The Lady Kougars are 9-7 for the season. Come out next week and cheer the girls on as they try to close out the season with a victory. Game at 6pm.
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats North Judson 54-25

The Kv Girls JV team gets big road win at North Judson. The Kougars started out slow in first quarter but would pick up the defensive pressure after a 12-12 tie at the end of 1. The Kougars defense would hold the Blujays to 0 points in the 2nd quarter while scoring 19. The Kougars came out in the second half and continued with great defensive effort. All 11 players would score on the night. Sammy Garcia led the way with her best performance of the year with 11 points and Kaylie Flanigan was strong in the post scoring 10. Sarah Biedron again did a great job leading the team both on defense and offense scoring 7 points. Kougars are back in action Saturday against conference foe Munster. Jv tip 5:30 with Senior night and Varsity to follow.
