The Kv Girls JV team gets big road win at North Judson. The Kougars started out slow in first quarter but would pick up the defensive pressure after a 12-12 tie at the end of 1. The Kougars defense would hold the Blujays to 0 points in the 2nd quarter while scoring 19. The Kougars came out in the second half and continued with great defensive effort. All 11 players would score on the night. Sammy Garcia led the way with her best performance of the year with 11 points and Kaylie Flanigan was strong in the post scoring 10. Sarah Biedron again did a great job leading the team both on defense and offense scoring 7 points. Kougars are back in action Saturday against conference foe Munster. Jv tip 5:30 with Senior night and Varsity to follow.

NORTH JUDSON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO