Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police are asking for the public's help searching for George Musser, who went missing on December 24thLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
drydenwire.com
Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified
LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
UPDATE: WisDOT latest on regional road conditions
(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue closed all lanes on Highway US 12 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. WisDOT confirmed the roadways were cleared at 7:46 a.m. Near Tomah, a crash closed I-94 West at WIS 21. WisDOT says drivers should...
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights
Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly...
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
informnny.com
George Floyd family taking applications for business grants
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s family is ready to take applications from businesses for grants funded by money from their wrongful death legal settlement with the city of Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black, died in May 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s...
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
ccxmedia.org
Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’
Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
Minneapolis Animal Care & Control reaches capacity, waives adoption fees
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Animal Care & Control has waived all adoption fees as it reached full capacity, housing nearly 100 animals.Animal Care & Control says it has taken in 139 animals since the start of the new year--a 57.5% increase from the same time period in 2022. Over half of the pets brought into the shelter were surrendered by their owners, many of them citing housing issues as a reason, Animal Care & Control says.RELATED: Pet food shelf offers help for pet owners facing economic hardshipIn addition to adoptions, the shelter is looking for people willing to foster its cats and dogs. Animal Care & Control says it is particularly in need of "seasoned pet owners who can take care of dogs that require more experienced handlers."All pets available for adoption are completely vaccinated, sterilized and micro-chipped.Information on adopting animals from Animal Care & Control can be found by clicking here.
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
$15 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Town with the Perfect Name
What's in a name? Apparently a lot, at least when it comes to winning a big lottery prize. $15.1 million big. On Wednesday, January 4, one ticket matched all six Megabucks numbers and claimed the giant jackpot from the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Wayne's Food Plus a grocery store in the small northwest Wisconsin town of... wait for it... Luck. You can't make this stuff up.
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
redlakenationnews.com
Former Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant with a pay bump
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who went on paid medical leave from his elected position last May and was censured by the county for creating a hostile work environment, has been reinstated as a sergeant in the Metro Transit Police Department. According to the Metropolitan Council, Hutchinson was reinstated...
AG Ellison wants Hennepin Co. court to shut down non-profit that's part of the Feeding our Future scandal
Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked a Hennepin County court to shut down ThinkTechAct, a non-profit connected to the vast Feeding our Future scandal.
Historic restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin, drawing large crowds
A popular and historic restaurant chain opened a new location in Wisconsin this week, drawing in large crowds and even campers who waited in line to eat at the new restaurant on opening day. Read on to learn more.
drydenwire.com
Structure Fire In Turtle Lake Results In Fatality
BARRON COUNTY -- A structure fire in Turtle Lake on Monday night has resulted in the death of one male. According to the Turtle Lake Fire Department, on January 9, 2023, at 5:57p, the Turtle Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1290 2nd street in Turtle Lake. The Fire Department was advised that there was possibly one subject still in the structure. While en route, dispatch advised that the updated address was 1285 2nd Street.
Dennis Prothero died from lack of health care. Now his daughters are taking their fight for people with disabilities to Washington
MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Icy roads due to freezing rain; Metro Transit resumes service
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Road conditions were in rough shape Wednesday morning because of overnight and early morning freezing rain. Any surface that was untreated or hadn't been treated recently was very icy, especially sidewalks, parking lots and residential streets/side streets. The conditions were so bad, Metro Transit and the...
redlakenationnews.com
Charges: Man on 9th-floor balcony pitched dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
A Minneapolis man has been charged with dropping dumbbells, furniture and other items from his ninth-floor balcony onto vehicles passing by his downtown apartment building, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Michael B. Judy, 29, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree property damage...
