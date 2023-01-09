ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, WI

drydenwire.com

Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified

LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
LUCK, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: WisDOT latest on regional road conditions

(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue closed all lanes on Highway US 12 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. WisDOT confirmed the roadways were cleared at 7:46 a.m. Near Tomah, a crash closed I-94 West at WIS 21. WisDOT says drivers should...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
informnny.com

George Floyd family taking applications for business grants

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s family is ready to take applications from businesses for grants funded by money from their wrongful death legal settlement with the city of Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black, died in May 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’

Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control reaches capacity, waives adoption fees

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Animal Care & Control has waived all adoption fees as it reached full capacity, housing nearly 100 animals.Animal Care & Control says it has taken in 139 animals since the start of the new year--a 57.5% increase from the same time period in 2022. Over half of the pets brought into the shelter were surrendered by their owners, many of them citing housing issues as a reason, Animal Care & Control says.RELATED: Pet food shelf offers help for pet owners facing economic hardshipIn addition to adoptions, the shelter is looking for people willing to foster its cats and dogs. Animal Care & Control says it is particularly in need of "seasoned pet owners who can take care of dogs that require more experienced handlers."All pets available for adoption are completely vaccinated, sterilized and micro-chipped.Information on adopting animals from Animal Care & Control can be found by clicking here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 KHAK

$15 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Town with the Perfect Name

What's in a name? Apparently a lot, at least when it comes to winning a big lottery prize. $15.1 million big. On Wednesday, January 4, one ticket matched all six Megabucks numbers and claimed the giant jackpot from the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Wayne's Food Plus a grocery store in the small northwest Wisconsin town of... wait for it... Luck. You can't make this stuff up.
LUCK, WI
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Structure Fire In Turtle Lake Results In Fatality

BARRON COUNTY -- A structure fire in Turtle Lake on Monday night has resulted in the death of one male. According to the Turtle Lake Fire Department, on January 9, 2023, at 5:57p, the Turtle Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1290 2nd street in Turtle Lake. The Fire Department was advised that there was possibly one subject still in the structure. While en route, dispatch advised that the updated address was 1285 2nd Street.
TURTLE LAKE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Dennis Prothero died from lack of health care. Now his daughters are taking their fight for people with disabilities to Washington

MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities
STILLWATER, MN

