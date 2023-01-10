Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
Milner Library announces Archival Line exhibit
Milner Library’s first exhibit of the spring 2023 semester highlights the work of Wonsook Kim School of Art students enrolled in ART 305/415: Renaissance and Baroque Printmaking, who spent a semester working with prints from the Milner Library Special Collections Print Teaching Collection. Located on the second floor just inside the library’s main entrance in the Benway Student Art Exhibition Area, Archival Line: Printed Images from 1400 to 1700 is available January 17 through March 15, 2023.
illinoisstate.edu
Research and Honors, January 24
Emily Jones, KNR, coauthored the article, “Virtual Community Participation as ‘Sirius’ Leisure” in World Leisure Journal. Abdelmounaam Rezgui, IT, coauthored the article, “A Brief Review on Mathematical Tools Applicable to Quantum Computing for Modelling and Optimization Problems in Engineering” in Emerging Science Journal. Lisya...
illinoisstate.edu
Graduate Council seeking nominations, due February 17
The Nominating Committee of the Graduate Council is seeking nominations or self-nominations of full graduate faculty members to fill openings on two committees:. Membership & Student Development Committee: Two seats – one seat open for a full graduate faculty member from the College of Business and one from Mennonite College of Nursing.
illinoisstate.edu
Redbird Representation Community Forum, Feb. 21
The Alumni Association Board of Directors formed the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee to find opportunities to partner with the University to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for students and alumni. As part of this initiative, the committee is holding a virtual Redbird Representation Community Forum for all Redbird...
illinoisstate.edu
#ISUAdvocates: a chat with Student Body President Patrick Walsh
Illinois State University’s Alumni Association understands that the core values of the University do not go unrecognized after graduation. To align with the value of civic engagement, the association is launching a new monthly series, #ISUAdvocate, sharing advocacy best practices, civic engagement happenings on campus, important news from experts on campus, and how alumni can stay involved while having a voice for their alma mater. This month, the Redbird Engagement and Development Committee, a subcommittee of the Alumni Association Board of Directors, spoke with Illinois State Student Body President Patrick Walsh about what Student Government Association (SGA) is looking forward to in the spring 2023 semester. The Student Government Association at Illinois State is recognized as the official governing body of students. SGA works to ensure student voices are heard and student interests are met, advocating for students through university policies and working closely with university administrators and alumni.
illinoisstate.edu
Keyser named founding dean for College of Engineering
An important milestone in the development of Illinois State University’s College of Engineering has been reached with the appointment of a founding dean. Provost Aondover Tarhule has announced that Dr. Thomas Keyser will begin the role on April 1. Keyser currently serves as the dean of the College of Engineering, Technology and Management at Oregon Institute of Technology.
illinoisstate.edu
Destination Mars: The New Frontier at the ISU Planetarium
The Illinois State University Planetarium will present Destination Mars: The New Frontier, running weekends from January 20 through March 4. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. Explore the work being done around the globe to help make the dream of getting humans to the...
Comments / 0