Which Stars Skipped the 2023 Golden Globes? Find Out Why These Celebrities Did Not Attend the Event

 3 days ago

The 2023 Golden Globes may be a night to celebrate award-winning film and television performances, however, a handful of actors have decided to skip the big night. Keep reading to find out which stars did not attend the 80th annual Golden Globes and why they declined their invitation.

See Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes: Red Carpet Photos

Why Is There Golden Globes Backlash?

The Hollywood Press Association was under fire after they were accused of lacking diversity in their members. According to an LA Times exposé in February 2021, there were no Black members of their 87-member voting body.

In efforts to make a change, the HFPA pledged to reform and boosted its numbers to 96 members, six of which, are Black.

Which Stars Skipped the 2023 Golden Globes?

Quite a few Hollywood stars have publicly stated they will not be attending the Golden Globes this year, even those who are nominated for the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwV4Y_0kAJYVoh00

Brendan Fraser , who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Whale , shared he would not be attending the “party of the year” at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Why Are Stars Skipping the 2023 Golden Globes?

Although Brendan is up for one of the biggest awards of the night, he revealed he would not be attending during a November 2022 cover story with GQ .

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate,” he told the publication at the time. “It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that,” the Mummy star added.

Brendan also noted he would not attend the ceremony after he was allegedly sexually assaulted by former HFPA president Philip Berk in 2003, which he first opened up about to GQ in 2018.

“I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry ,” Brendan told the publication.

Following the sexual assault claims, Brendan shared that the organization completed an internal investigation, leading them to suggest Phillip and Brendan share a joint statement indicating that the assault was “intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance,” to which Brendan did not sign.

Phillip has denied the accusations and was expelled as a voting member in April 2021.

Additionally, Kevin Costner was planning on attending the prestigious award show, however, he did not show up due to unforeseen weather conditions. Although the Let Him Go actor was on the guest list, he was stuck in Santa Barbra due to mudslides, Life & Style can confirm.

Although Zendaya was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria , she skipped the red carpet.

Which Stars Have Spoken Out Against the Golden Globes?

Scarlett Johansson is one of the few celebrities who have boycotted the Golden Globes. The Black Widow starlet claimed she has faced “sexist questions” by HFPA members during award shows and press conferences, in a May 2021 statement.

2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Who Made the List?

“Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA,” she wrote at the time.

Furthermore, Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globe trophies he’s won over the years in his outrage against the organization in May 2021.

