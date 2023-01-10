Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received and burn piles of debris in and around the Prescott Basin. Ignitions are planned to start on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, and continue through Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, as favorable weather conditions allow. Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light and visible from multiple locations including Prescott, Chino Valley, and surrounding areas. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland urban interface and increases ecosystem and community resilience.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO