az.gov
Pit burns planned near Pine and Payson Helibase
Tonto National Forest fire officials are planning to burn pits near Pine and the Payson Helibase, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The Pine pit is located southeast of the community of Pine, east of State Route 87 and south of Forest Road 64. Pits near the Helibase are located east of Payson off State Route 260.
az.gov
Martin Luther King Jr. Day closures
City Hall administrative offices at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Hall offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with regular hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Other City of Flagstaff facilities that are...
az.gov
Pile Burning Planned in the Prescott Basin on the Bradshaw Ranger District
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received and burn piles of debris in and around the Prescott Basin. Ignitions are planned to start on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, and continue through Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, as favorable weather conditions allow. Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light and visible from multiple locations including Prescott, Chino Valley, and surrounding areas. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland urban interface and increases ecosystem and community resilience.
