NEWPORT, Ore. – Sixteen ocean-themed films will be featured during the inaugural Big Blue Film Fest Jan. 27-28 at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. The festival is an opportunity to raise awareness about marine issues and engage the community in scientific research in an entertaining way, organizers said. It is a new iteration of the popular Hatfield Marine Science Center Film Festival that ran from 2016 to 2019.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO