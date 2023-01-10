ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McFatten to coach Lumberton football

By Chris Stiles Sports editor
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 2 days ago
LUMBERTON — Dennis McFatten knows that the Lumberton football program isn’t going to be turned around at the snap of a finger. But he also sees the program as “promising” — and as a spot where he can begin his head-coaching career.

McFatten has been picked to lead the Lumberton program, and was approved Tuesday as the Pirates head coach by the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education.

“Obviously it’s going to be a struggle, seeing the past years of what they’ve been through, but also it’s promising, seeing the athletes walking through the building, and the athletes I’ve coached against when I was (an assistant coach) at Scotland,” McFatten said. “They’ve got the potential for great things, in Robeson County and in the state as well.”

McFatten, 32, has served as Clinton’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for four of the last five seasons under coach Cory Johnson; he also served in a one-year stint as defensive coordinator at Belleview High School in Florida in 2021, under coach Brady Ackerman, a former University of Florida running back. McFatten held multiple roles including defensive coordinator during a four-year stint at Scotland under Richard Bailey from 2014-17. McFatten played college football at Catawba, where he graduated in 2013.

“I thank all my mentors, Richard Bailey, Brady Ackerman and Cory Johnson, for allowing me to have the knowledge and experience to take upon this role, and I’m glad to be a part of their coaching tree,” McFatten said. “My accomplishments came from the kids, and that’s something I’m going to bring to Lumberton, getting the kids out there. If the kids look good, I look good.”

He takes over a Lumberton program that was 0-10 in 2022; Adam Deese was removed as head coach after the season. The Pirates have won one game in the previous three seasons, and seven games in six seasons.

“Talking with him and listening to his game plan for the future, he’s going to use social media a lot to get our school out there and publicize what we’re doing with Lumberton High School athletes,” Lumberton Principal Larry Brooks said.”Hopefully that’s going to draw attention to some of our students that have left, and hopefully we’ll get some of those kids to come back. There’s a lot of kids in our district that’s playing at other high schools; hopefully bringing him on board is going to draw those kids back.”

McFatten is now tasked with turning around a program that has just five winning seasons since 1986, with none since 2011.

“Just bringing excitement back to it, getting as many kids out there that’s loving football,” McFatten said. “The goal is to win the first game; that’s going to be our mentality going into spring, getting coached up, getting the fundamentals down. From there, through the summer, build some character, and go into the season and take it one game at a time, and win that first game.”

“(During the interview process) he even talked to a kid that came by for a second, and you could see that kid buying into what he was saying, and I was too,” Brooks said. “Listening to him talk about football, I was just drawn into it, and I was like, ‘gosh, this guy is going to get these kids’ attention quick.’”

More broadly, McFatten’s goal is to make Lumberton a contender in the United-8 Conference, and hopes to set the program up for sustained success, even mentioning the 11-year stint of former coach Alton G. “Tunney” Brooks — for whom the Pirates’ stadium is named — as something he’d like to emulate.

“I truly believe I’ll be here long-term; set up a foundation to where in the next couple of years we start competing and being a contender for the conference championship, and making a name for myself and making a name for the school. Looking back at the history, there’s only about four or five winning head coaches in the school’s program. I pray I can put my name in the history books as being one of the best head coaches at Lumberton High School.”

McFatten will teach health and public education at Lumberton and will also serve as weightlifting coach.

