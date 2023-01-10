Winners at the Golden Globes 2023

Signage promoting the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards and NBC appears in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2020. | Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

The Golden Globes is a red carpet award show with winners chosen by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Jerrod Carmichael was host for the night.

This award show returned Tuesday after it wasn’t televised in 2022. According to NBC News , “The awards show is back on television this year after not being televised last year. NBC opted not to air the 2022 ceremony in the wake of mounting criticism surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the event.”

Here’s the list of winners for this year.

Best supporting actor — motion picture

The nominations : Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brad Pitt (“Babylon”), Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”).

The winner: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Best supporting actress — motion picture

The nominations: Carey Mulligan (“She Said”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Dolly de Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”) and Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”).

The winner: Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”).

Best supporting actor — musical, comedy or drama TV series

The nominations: John Lithgow (“The Old Man”), Jonathan Pyrce (“The Crown”), John Turturro (“Severance”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

The winner: Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”).

Best score — motion picture

The nominations: Carter Burwell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Alexandre Desplat (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Women Talking”), Justin Hurwitz (“Babylon”) and John Williams (“The Fabelmans”).

The winner: Justin Hurwitz (“Babylon”).

Best song — motion picture

The nominations: “Carolina” by Taylor Swift in “Where the Crawdads Sing”; “Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz and Guillermo del Toro in Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio”; “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice in “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; and “Naatu Naatu” by MM Keeravani, Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj in “RRR.”

The winner: “Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani, Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj in “RRR.”

Best television actor — musical/comedy series

The nominations: Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

The winner: Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

Best television actress — musical/comedy series

The nominations: Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

The winner: Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”).

Best actor — motion picture — musical/comedy

The nominations: Diego Calva (“Babylon”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”), Adam Driver (“White Noise”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”).

The winner: Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).

Best actress — motion picture — musical/comedy

The nominations: Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”), Margot Robbie (“Babylon”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”), Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

The winner: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Best picture — animated

The nominations: Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” “Inu-Oh,” “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Turning Red.”

The winner: Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio.”

Best actor — motion picture — drama

The nominations: Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Hugh Jackman (“The Son”), Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”).

The winner: Austin Butler (“Elvis”).

Best television actress — drama series

The nominations: Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

The winner: Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

Best supporting actress — musical, comedy or drama TV series

The nominations: Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Hanna Einbinder (“Hacks”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”).

The winner: Julia Garner (“Ozark”).

Carol Burnett Award

The nomination: Ryan Murphy.

The winner: Ryan Murphy.

Best actress — motion picture — drama

The nominations: Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) and Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”).

The winner: Cate Blanchett (“Tár”).

Best picture — non-English language (formerly foreign language)

The nominations: “All Quiet on the Western Front” — Germany, “Argentina, 1985” — Argentina, “Close” — Belgium/France/Netherlands, “Decision to Leave” — South Korea, and “RRR” — India.

The winner: “Argentina, 1985” — Argentina.

Best director — motion picture

The nominations: James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”).

The winner: Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”).

Best supporting actor — television limited series/motion picture

The nominations: F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”), Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”).

The winner: Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”).

Best supporting actress — television limited series/motion picture

The nominations: Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Claire Danes (“Fleishman is in Trouble”), Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), Niecy Nash (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) and Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”).

The winner: Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”).

Best actress — limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

The nominations: Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”), Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”), Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”), Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) and Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”).

The winner: Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”).

Best actor — limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

The nominations: Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), Colin Firth (“The Staircase”), Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), Evan Peters (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”).

The winner: Evan Peters (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”).

Best limited series or anthology series

The nominations: “Black Bird,” “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “The Dropout,” “Pam & Tommy” and “The White Locus.”

The winner: “The White Lotus.”

Cecil B. deMille Award

The nomination: Eddie Murphy.

The winner: Eddie Murphy.

Best picture — drama

The nominations: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The winner: “The Fabelmans.”

Best picture — musical/comedy

The nominations: “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

The winner: “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Best screenplay — motion picture

The nominations: Todd Field (“Tár”), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”), and Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner (“The Fabelmans”).

The winner: Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).

Best television actor — drama series

The nominations: Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”), Diego Luna (“Andor”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Adam Scott (“Severance”).

The winner: Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”).

Best drama series

The nominations: “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “House of the Dragon,” “Ozark” and “Severance.”

The winner: “House of Dragon.”

Best musical/comedy series

The nominations: “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.”

The winner: “Abbott Elementary.”