ACC closes in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The Austin Community College District (ACC) is closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. With support from the college’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (THRT) Campus Center, the college will participate in an event to honor Dr. King’s life and legacy. It is free and open to the community.

