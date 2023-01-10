ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hot967.fm

Cargill CFO Stepping Down

(Minnetonka, MN) — Cargill’s chief financial officer is stepping down. The Minnetonka-based agribusiness announced Jamie Miller’s resignation yesterday, saying she is taking a role at another company. Miller joined Cargill in June 2021 and was the company’s first female CFO. The chain’s vice president of finance will step in as acting CFO during the transition.
MINNETONKA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato

A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot. Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident. North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

A boutique that won’t leave you feeling overwhelmed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Do you ever walk into a boutique and feel overwhelmed or just don’t know where to start? We all have different shapes, different age groups; so it can tricky finding just the right thing. We thought it would be fun to go to Vivian Rose...
MANKATO, MN
YAHOO!

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Jan. 12—Police held Gee Pha, 34, on a local warrant at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway. Police arrested Sadie Jo Lewis, 34, on local warrants at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fountain Street and North First Avenue. Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes. Police cited one juvenile...
ALBERT LEA, MN
CBS News

Gunfire inside Edina's Southdale Center leads to brief lockdown

EDINA, Minn. – Shoppers and employees inside a Twin Cities mall were forced to shelter in place Monday afternoon after someone fired a handgun inside the complex. Edina police say it happened at about 12:11 p.m. near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is located inside the mall. Chief...
EDINA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Snowmobile crash seriously injures Owatonna man

A snowmobile crash in rural Steele County has seriously injured an Owatonna man. The crash involved a single snowmobile on a trail along the 11000 block of 42nd Avenue SW in Berlin Township near Hope, according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
OWATONNA, MN
YAHOO!

2 arrested after traffic stop and other reports

Jan. 11—Police arrested Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 32, on warrants and fifth-degree possession and Donald Maurice McCormick, 26, on a harassment restraining order violation, obstructing with force and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of West William Street. Identity theft reported.
ALBERT LEA, MN
YAHOO!

Courtland man displayed pistol in road rage incidents, charges say

Jan. 10—COURTLAND — A Courtland man reportedly displayed a pistol during a road rage incident on Highway 14 in December. Andrew Wallace Juberien, 32, was charged with two felonies for violent threats, two misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for reckless driving Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
COURTLAND, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy