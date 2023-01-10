Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
Cargill CFO Stepping Down
(Minnetonka, MN) — Cargill’s chief financial officer is stepping down. The Minnetonka-based agribusiness announced Jamie Miller’s resignation yesterday, saying she is taking a role at another company. Miller joined Cargill in June 2021 and was the company’s first female CFO. The chain’s vice president of finance will step in as acting CFO during the transition.
Southern Minnesota News
Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato
A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot. Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident. North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the...
Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities
Steak and Ale restaurant, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society. The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that'll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is...
KEYC
Waseca is among 10 projects in the state receiving funding from the Department of Employment and Economic Development
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waseca awarded just over $102,000 in cleanup funding for a nearly 4.5 acre site contaminated with chlorinated solvents. The site had been used for metal fabrication and machining. The existing 81,000 square-foot building will be renovated for a truck maintenance and warehousing company.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
St. Francis Regional Medical Center expansion to include TRIA Orthopedics
A rendering of the surgery and endoscopy center expected to open at the St. Francis Regional Medical Center campus in Shakopee in 2024. Courtesy of Allina Health. The St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee will begin construction this year on a 46,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center featuring a TRIA Orthopedics clinic, the medical center announced Tuesday.
KEYC
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
KEYC
A boutique that won’t leave you feeling overwhelmed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Do you ever walk into a boutique and feel overwhelmed or just don’t know where to start? We all have different shapes, different age groups; so it can tricky finding just the right thing. We thought it would be fun to go to Vivian Rose...
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
YAHOO!
2 arrested on warrants and other reports
Jan. 12—Police held Gee Pha, 34, on a local warrant at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway. Police arrested Sadie Jo Lewis, 34, on local warrants at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fountain Street and North First Avenue. Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes. Police cited one juvenile...
CBS News
Gunfire inside Edina's Southdale Center leads to brief lockdown
EDINA, Minn. – Shoppers and employees inside a Twin Cities mall were forced to shelter in place Monday afternoon after someone fired a handgun inside the complex. Edina police say it happened at about 12:11 p.m. near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is located inside the mall. Chief...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Snowmobile crash seriously injures Owatonna man
A snowmobile crash in rural Steele County has seriously injured an Owatonna man. The crash involved a single snowmobile on a trail along the 11000 block of 42nd Avenue SW in Berlin Township near Hope, according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Report: Southdale Mall to remain closed the rest of Monday after "accidental" shot fired
There’s been an unsettling situation at Southdale Mall in Edina Monday. Half of Southdale Mall is in lockdown following what police are calling an accidental discharge of a firearm shortly after noon.
YAHOO!
2 arrested after traffic stop and other reports
Jan. 11—Police arrested Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 32, on warrants and fifth-degree possession and Donald Maurice McCormick, 26, on a harassment restraining order violation, obstructing with force and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of West William Street. Identity theft reported.
YAHOO!
Courtland man displayed pistol in road rage incidents, charges say
Jan. 10—COURTLAND — A Courtland man reportedly displayed a pistol during a road rage incident on Highway 14 in December. Andrew Wallace Juberien, 32, was charged with two felonies for violent threats, two misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for reckless driving Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
YAHOO!
Man charged with apartment stabbing faces new charges for stabbing in jail
Jan. 11—A man charged with stabbing three people in May at an apartment complex in Albert Lea was charged in Freeborn County District Court on Wednesday with stabbing one inmate and attempting to stab another in December in the Freeborn County jail. CK Kyle Kasio, 27, faces two counts...
