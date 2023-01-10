Read full article on original website
How did UA Little Rock replace their basketball court so quickly?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just two days before Christmas, UA Little Rock Athletic Director George Lee had a big problem on his hands when he got a call from women’s head basketball coach Joe Foley. “Joe’s not much for chit-chat so I don’t get calls from Joe on...
FOX Sports
Jones leads Southern Utah against Sam Houston after 28-point performance
Sam Houston Bearkats (12-4, 2-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-6, 3-1 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Tevian Jones scored 28 points in Southern Utah's 74-72 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Thunderbirds have gone 6-1 in home games. Southern Utah averages 87.2...
All Hogs
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
FOX Sports
Will Nebraska and Texas A&M elevate their rankings next season? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discusses Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule being the key to helping them go from four wins to eight wins. The Texas A&M Aggies' have been ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP poll and Klatt believes that Bobby Petrino will improve the team.
KARK
Some former Razorbacks finding new homes
FAYETTEVILLE — Including walk ons, Arkansas has seen 26 players enter the transfer portal and some have found new homes. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby has announced he will continue his career at Texas State. In three seasons at Arkansas, Hornsby completed 18 of 39 passes for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed 57 times for 307 yards and one touchdown. Hornsby caught two passes for eight yards. He was a four-star recruit out of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall.
arkadelphian.com
Tigers RB wins Darren McFadden Award
LITTLE ROCK — The list of accolades for Ouachita Baptist University’s TJ Cole continues to grow with his recent selection as the winner of the Darren McFadden Award, presented annually to the state of Arkansas’ best running back. The Little Rock Touchdown Club will honor Cole and...
ualrpublicradio.org
Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school
Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wraps up big day with inaugural ball
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated her first night in office in Little Rock.
ualr.edu
Porter Named Executive Director of Center for Arkansas History and Culture
Dr. Jess Porter, associate professor of geography at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named the executive director of the university’s Center for Arkansas History and Culture. The Center for Arkansas History and Culture, which is housed in the Bobby L. Roberts Library in partnership with...
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong wind is driving temperatures down
Behind this morning’s cold front and the sunny start we had to Thursday, the clouds are back and there’s a slight chance of showers in Central Arkansas until about 1 PM. It will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 40s. It will be down to 40° by 9:00 tonight. Little Rock will have a low of 32° overnight.
talkbusiness.net
St. Louis Fed names changes to Little Rock Branch board
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Vickie D. Judy, chief financial officer and vice president at America’s Car-Mart Inc. in Rogers, has been elected board chair for 2023 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2018.
KARK
Bucket List: The Oyster Bar
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The New Year continues with another stop on the Healthy Eating Bucket List. This week on KARK 4 Today, Heather and Nicole stopped at The Oyster Bar in Little Rock on the AY Magazine’s Bucket List, Healthy Eating List.
Man killed in Monday night shooting at Arkansas intersection, police say
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
Little Rock police activate Silver Alert in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock man. 77-year-old Alonzo Moses was last known to be at 1508 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 10. He was last seen wearing a tan...
Little Rock police investigating fatal pedestrian collision
Little Rock police have said they are on the scene of a fatal traffic collision Tuesday night
NLRSD officials: Seventh Street Elementary School closed after water heater fire
Classes and school operations at Seventh Street Elementary School are canceled Thursday due to a water heater fire, NLRSD officials confirmed.
Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader
Kristi Putnam entered Kentucky state government in 2016 as an executive assistant in the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services, but she was really “an ambassador without a portfolio,” Kentucky Youth Advocates executive director Terry Brooks said. “It was one of those [roles] where you knew she was brought in to sort of be […] The post Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
North Little Rock police need help to identify subject in surveillance video
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are attempting to identify the subject seen in this video. The police department said the subject may have information regarding a homicide that occurred at the 1200 block of Gregory Street on Jan. 2. According to NLRPD,...
