Pine Bluff, AR

FOX Sports

Jones leads Southern Utah against Sam Houston after 28-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-4, 2-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-6, 3-1 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Tevian Jones scored 28 points in Southern Utah's 74-72 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Thunderbirds have gone 6-1 in home games. Southern Utah averages 87.2...
CEDAR CITY, UT
KARK

Some former Razorbacks finding new homes

FAYETTEVILLE — Including walk ons, Arkansas has seen 26 players enter the transfer portal and some have found new homes. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby has announced he will continue his career at Texas State. In three seasons at Arkansas, Hornsby completed 18 of 39 passes for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed 57 times for 307 yards and one touchdown. Hornsby caught two passes for eight yards. He was a four-star recruit out of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tigers RB wins Darren McFadden Award

LITTLE ROCK — The list of accolades for Ouachita Baptist University’s TJ Cole continues to grow with his recent selection as the winner of the Darren McFadden Award, presented annually to the state of Arkansas’ best running back. The Little Rock Touchdown Club will honor Cole and...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school

Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong wind is driving temperatures down

Behind this morning’s cold front and the sunny start we had to Thursday, the clouds are back and there’s a slight chance of showers in Central Arkansas until about 1 PM. It will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 40s. It will be down to 40° by 9:00 tonight. Little Rock will have a low of 32° overnight.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

St. Louis Fed names changes to Little Rock Branch board

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Vickie D. Judy, chief financial officer and vice president at America’s Car-Mart Inc. in Rogers, has been elected board chair for 2023 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2018.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Bucket List: The Oyster Bar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The New Year continues with another stop on the Healthy Eating Bucket List. This week on KARK 4 Today, Heather and Nicole stopped at The Oyster Bar in Little Rock on the AY Magazine’s Bucket List, Healthy Eating List.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader

Kristi Putnam entered Kentucky state government in 2016 as an executive assistant in the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services, but she was really “an ambassador without a portfolio,” Kentucky Youth Advocates executive director Terry Brooks said. “It was one of those [roles] where you knew she was brought in to sort of be […] The post Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE

