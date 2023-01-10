Read full article on original website
On new publishing platform, Triple Finale’s short story audiobook authors create fast moving storylines with triple-ending twist
(REDMOND, Wash.) — NEWS: Triple Finale L.L.C. has added an exhilarating twist to short stories as a form of entertainment, by developing a virtual platform for fast-paced trilogies. We offer an audiobook/eBook marketplace platform where individuals sell their triple-ending short stories online to generate extra income. We encourage authors,...
HitPaw Online Background Remover Updated for 2023 to Edit Images with Well-crafted Templates
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: For some reasons such as e-commerce, social media, or graphic design, you will need to create some stunning images. Therefore, HitPaw Online Background Remover provides plenty of templates to create eye-catching images within seconds. Removing backgrounds from images and changing backgrounds with customized templates have never been easier.
Jennifer Gellel’s current ‘why-done-it’ novel is ‘Friends for Infinity: The Detective John Hollis Series’
(PICKERING, Ontario) — NEWS: In Jennifer Gellel’s current “why-done-it” novel, “Friends for Infinity: The Detective John Hollis Series” (ISBN: 978-0228879626; August, 2022), after a woman turns up dead in a local children’s park, Detective John Hollis is quick to arrest the killer after a resident confesses, but he struggles to understand why this unlikely suspect has committed such a heinous crime.
Apple TV Plus just released the Season 1 finale of its action-packed military drama Echo 3
At one point during the newly released Season 1 finale of Apple TV Plus’ Echo 3 — after Alex “Bambi” Chesborough muses aloud to his brother-in-law Prince about how he can’t wait to get back home — Prince quips with a shit-eating grin: “We really f—-d this place up, didn’t we amigo?”
