Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet

By Leanne Italie
 2 days ago

The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes ' return to television, walking a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions.

A look at fashion from the 80th Golden Globes:

WORM NO MORE

Heidi Klum , not long after her Halloween worm appearance, showed up in a sky-high silver sparkler with a feathery embellishment over one shoulder as the crowd was treated to a reprieve from rain that has plagued Southern California.

THE MEN

There were lots of black suits and tuxedoes. Eddie Redmayne showed up in brown with a huge silk flower on one lapel, courtesy of Valentino. Another standout: Colman Domingo in a black tux with jewels.

Elvis, also known as Austin Butler, entered the building in a traditional black tux.

METALLICS

Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary” in jewel-tone blue with chunky embellishment led the train parade in her high-neck look. Viola Davis also opted for a jewel-tone, body-skimming blue.

Chloe Flower, who will perform a song during the show, went for a longer train in a white, lightly embellished number.

Niecy Nash-Betts wore a lovely deep purple gown with chunky sparkle, paired with a large-shouldered overcoat. Both were done by Dolce & Gabbana.

There was a healthy showing of golds, too, including an adorable 19-year-old Bailey Bass from “Avatar: The Way of Water” in a long look with a delicate pattern. Michelle Williams wore an ethereal, ivory one-shoulder look trimmed in gold. Her ruffly look included a high-side slit.

With exceptions like Domingo, jewels were kept to a minimum.

THE COLOR

A pregnant Abby Elliott went for burnt orange with all-around sequins from Pamella Roland. Her sparkler had long blouson sleeves and a high neck.

Jenny Slate was in emerald green. She told E! of her slip dress with a large flower at the neck that she was aiming for “a woman who's about to turn into a magical plant.”

Among the standout looks was E! host Laverne Cox in a sexy goddess gown in blue and silver, her hair in a curly Old Hollywood bob. Her look was vintage John Galliano.

Billy Porter walked in a crimson tuxedo gown and high chunky heeled blinged-out silver boots.

Anya Taylor-Joy went for a sunny yellow two-piece look with a tiny bandeau top.

SPECIAL COLLAB

Sepideh Moafi, an Iranian American actress, wore a black sequined look with special touches. She worked on the look with Iranian designer Amir Taghi and the Haus of Milad.

“The dress has many stories,” she told The Associated Press, “but the most important of which is this flower, which represents a blooming new Iran during this revolution.”

She was referring to a monthslong wave of protests in Iran challenging the country's ruling theocracy.

___

For more coverage of the Golden Globes and Hollywood's awards season, visit https://apnews.com/hub/awards-season.

