Healthline

Dementia and meanness

When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
MedicalXpress

Study links childhood maltreatment with multiple mental health problems

Experiencing abuse or neglect as a child can cause multiple mental health problems, finds a new study led by University College London (UCL) researchers. The research, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, sought to examine the causal effects of childhood maltreatment on mental health by accounting for other genetic and environmental risk factors, such as a family history of mental illness and socioeconomic disadvantage.
boldsky.com

People Who Travel Are Healthier; Mentally And Physically

Taking a trip around the world is not just exciting and fun, but research has demonstrated that it is also highly beneficial for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Taking a few minutes in the sun raises our vitamin D levels and improves our mood. It is also known that vitamin D can be beneficial to our hearts. Travel can have many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and relieved stress and anxiety. In addition to the health benefits, travel is also a good way to enhance creativity, happiness and satisfaction [1].
psychologytoday.com

An Overnighter Can Help Depression

"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them

Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
NBC News

Younger, healthy people don't need another Covid booster, vaccine expert says

A key adviser to the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine panel is questioning whether more Covid booster shots are necessary for healthy, younger people. The evidence for the new versions of the vaccines for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which the FDA authorized in August, is "underwhelming" and fails to show they are much better than the original shots, Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician who is a leading vaccine and infectious diseases expert, wrote Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Joel Eisenberg

Doctors Say Depression During the Winter Holidays May Be Diagnosed and Treated as “Seasonal Affective Disorder”

Doctors and mental health professionals say SAD is a common form of depression, but often under-looked as a diagnosis. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from, or believes they suffer from, disorders of any type related to the topic of this article to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org, Google.com, and the National Institute of Mental Health.
outsidetheboxmom.com

Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression

Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
psychologytoday.com

Hope for Couples Coping with Shared Childhood Trauma

Trauma is more common than we'd want to believe1, affecting 50 to 60 percent of individuals over the course of a lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD. Not everyone with trauma develops symptoms sufficient to meet diagnostic criteria for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). The lifetime rate of PTSD in the U.S. population averages 8 percent for women and 4 percent of men, which means that as the population grows, the total number of people in the US with PTSD is growing, from estimates of 12 million people a few years ago to nearly 20 million.
MedicalXpress

Combination therapy appears safe for treating opioid use disorder during pregnancy

Current guidelines recommend that pregnant women with opioid use disorder be prescribed either methadone or buprenorphine, but these drugs too have significant potential for abuse. A recent study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica indicates that combination therapy of buprenorphine and naloxone—which is known help to prevent such abuse—is as safe as buprenorphine alone during pregnancy for both mother and newborn.
Healthline

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Options

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare disorder caused by a mutation in the PIGA gene. This mutation causes defective hematopoietic stem cells, which develop into defective red blood cells. A part of your immune system known as the complement system breaks down the defective red blood cells prematurely. When...
Medical News Today

Is there a cure for schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that can cause symptoms such as psychosis, delusions, behavioral changes, and difficulty with social interactions. There is currently no cure, but treatments can effectively manage symptoms. Therapies and effective care options can help people with schizophrenia lead healthy, fulfilling lives. Treatments generally include talk...
Healthline

6 Minutes of HIIT Exercise May Boost Memory, Study Finds

A new study finds that high-intensity interval exercises can help the brain and potentially protect against conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. Research looking at whether exercise can prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, or boost memory in people with cognitive impairment, has been mixed. Risk factors for...
Healthline

Junk Food and Diabetes

Ultra-processed foods (often called “junk foods”) are everywhere. You see them in vending machines, rest stops, stadiums, and hotels. They’re sold at movie theaters, gas stations, and bookstores. And if that wasn’t enough, incessant advertising promotes them on television. In general, these foods include processed and...
MedicalXpress

New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders

New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...

