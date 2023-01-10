Read full article on original website
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
studyfinds.org
Why gardening could save your life: Having a green thumb could keep cancer away, benefits mental health
BOULDER, Colo. — Studies often point to the amazing benefits from spending time outside and connecting with nature. Here’s one more fantastic reason to put the smartphone down and enjoy the great outdoors. A new study reports that gardening could help reduce the risk of cancer, boost mental health and bring communities together.
MedicalXpress
Study links childhood maltreatment with multiple mental health problems
Experiencing abuse or neglect as a child can cause multiple mental health problems, finds a new study led by University College London (UCL) researchers. The research, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, sought to examine the causal effects of childhood maltreatment on mental health by accounting for other genetic and environmental risk factors, such as a family history of mental illness and socioeconomic disadvantage.
boldsky.com
People Who Travel Are Healthier; Mentally And Physically
Taking a trip around the world is not just exciting and fun, but research has demonstrated that it is also highly beneficial for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Taking a few minutes in the sun raises our vitamin D levels and improves our mood. It is also known that vitamin D can be beneficial to our hearts. Travel can have many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and relieved stress and anxiety. In addition to the health benefits, travel is also a good way to enhance creativity, happiness and satisfaction [1].
psychologytoday.com
An Overnighter Can Help Depression
"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
The Coming Collapse of the U.S. Health Care System
The nursing strike in New York is emblematic of the huge stresses the U.S. health care faces coming out of the pandemic
Here's how to eat to live longer, new study says
A new study following nearly 120,000 people for 36 years found you have a lot of choice in what you eat to live longer if you stick to certain principles.
Younger, healthy people don't need another Covid booster, vaccine expert says
A key adviser to the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine panel is questioning whether more Covid booster shots are necessary for healthy, younger people. The evidence for the new versions of the vaccines for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which the FDA authorized in August, is "underwhelming" and fails to show they are much better than the original shots, Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician who is a leading vaccine and infectious diseases expert, wrote Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Doctors Say Depression During the Winter Holidays May Be Diagnosed and Treated as “Seasonal Affective Disorder”
Doctors and mental health professionals say SAD is a common form of depression, but often under-looked as a diagnosis. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from, or believes they suffer from, disorders of any type related to the topic of this article to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org, Google.com, and the National Institute of Mental Health.
Study: Women over 65 increasingly dying from cervical cancer
More women 65 and older are battling late-stage cervical cancer and dying from the disease, according to a new study released by the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression
Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
psychologytoday.com
Hope for Couples Coping with Shared Childhood Trauma
Trauma is more common than we'd want to believe1, affecting 50 to 60 percent of individuals over the course of a lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD. Not everyone with trauma develops symptoms sufficient to meet diagnostic criteria for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). The lifetime rate of PTSD in the U.S. population averages 8 percent for women and 4 percent of men, which means that as the population grows, the total number of people in the US with PTSD is growing, from estimates of 12 million people a few years ago to nearly 20 million.
msn.com
Study: 63% of severe alcoholics exhibit significant cognitive improvements within 18 days of abstinence
Addiction can be extremely detrimental to an individual in many different domains, including brain functioning. A new study published in Alcohol and Alcoholism provides hope by suggesting that alcohol detox can greatly improve cognitive impairments within weeks. Many people struggle with a substance use disorder. This can lead to a...
MedicalXpress
Combination therapy appears safe for treating opioid use disorder during pregnancy
Current guidelines recommend that pregnant women with opioid use disorder be prescribed either methadone or buprenorphine, but these drugs too have significant potential for abuse. A recent study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica indicates that combination therapy of buprenorphine and naloxone—which is known help to prevent such abuse—is as safe as buprenorphine alone during pregnancy for both mother and newborn.
Healthline
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Options
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare disorder caused by a mutation in the PIGA gene. This mutation causes defective hematopoietic stem cells, which develop into defective red blood cells. A part of your immune system known as the complement system breaks down the defective red blood cells prematurely. When...
Medical News Today
Is there a cure for schizophrenia?
Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that can cause symptoms such as psychosis, delusions, behavioral changes, and difficulty with social interactions. There is currently no cure, but treatments can effectively manage symptoms. Therapies and effective care options can help people with schizophrenia lead healthy, fulfilling lives. Treatments generally include talk...
Healthline
6 Minutes of HIIT Exercise May Boost Memory, Study Finds
A new study finds that high-intensity interval exercises can help the brain and potentially protect against conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. Research looking at whether exercise can prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, or boost memory in people with cognitive impairment, has been mixed. Risk factors for...
Healthline
Junk Food and Diabetes
Ultra-processed foods (often called “junk foods”) are everywhere. You see them in vending machines, rest stops, stadiums, and hotels. They’re sold at movie theaters, gas stations, and bookstores. And if that wasn’t enough, incessant advertising promotes them on television. In general, these foods include processed and...
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
